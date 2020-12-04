Quantcast
Bankers ask Trump’s CDC to prioritize financial industry employees for vaccine: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

Doctor holding vaccine. (AFP)

The ethical questions over the prioritization of COVID-19 vaccines will be put to the test as industry trade groups attempt to get their workers to the front of the line.

“Frontline bank employees could get a shot in the arm in the coming months. Tellers and other consumer-facing bank workers could jump ahead of most Americans for coronavirus inoculations, after vaccines receive widely anticipated emergency-use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, potentially putting those financial-industry workers in line ahead of those 65 and older, other adults with medical issues and the rest of the U.S. population,” MarketWatch reported Friday.

“The American Bankers Association, which represents community banks, said it has asked the CDC to designate a narrow slice of the financial-services industry as ‘essential workers,’ mainly adhering to guidelines issued by the Department of Homeland Security,” MarketWatch explained.


Anti-lockdown protester: I’d rather ‘put a bullet in my head’ than take COVID vaccine

Published

5 mins ago

on

December 5, 2020

By

Via freedomangelsfoundation.org

The "Freedom Angels Foundation" is leading protests in California against coronavirus lockdown measures as the virus surges to record levels throughout the state. Speaking to CBS5 during a rally outside the Santa Clara County Office, one protester said that they'd rather die than be vaccinated against the virus.

"I'm not even going to get the vaccine, you can put a bullet in my head before I'm going to do that," the protester said, according to Newsweek.

On the Freedom Angels Foundation's website, the group describes itself as a collection of "patriot mothers" who "won't stand down."

WATCH: Staten Island bar re-opens — and continues to defy COVID-19 restrictions

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 4, 2020

By

The Staten Island bar that received nationwide media attention for defying New York coronavirus regulations re-opened on Friday evening.

"A Staten Island bar that was shut down by authorities this week after the owners declared it an 'autonomous zone' and remained open despite restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic has reopened, again defying state law. Lou Gelormino, the attorney for Danny Presti, co-owner of Mac's Public House in Midland Beach, said the bar reopened at 8:30 p.m. Friday night," WABC-TV reported Friday.

