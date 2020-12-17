Quantcast
Biden advisor Cedric Richmond tests positive for COVID-19: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Rep. Cedric Richmond (CNN)

President-elect Joe Biden in November announced that Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA) will be a senior adviser and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement.

On Thursday, the Biden transition announced that Richmond had tested positive fore coronavirus.

Richmond was a Louisiana legislator prior to being elected to Congress, where he once chaired the Congressional Black Caucus.

The diagnosis was reported by Bloomberg News correspondent Jennifer Jacobs and Politico reporter Alex Thompson.

Fox News facing advertiser headache after host called Jill Biden ‘illiterate’: report

Published

12 mins ago

on

December 17, 2020

By

On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that one of Fox News' advertisers is trying to distance itself after primetime host Tucker Carlson called incoming First Lady Jill Biden "illiterate."

"In a statement to the Washington Post’s Jeremy Barr, a representative from meat delivery company ButcherBox, which advertised during Wednesday night’s show, said the firm will look to no longer run its ads during Carlson’s 8 p.m. ET program," reported Justin Baragona. "'Our current ad strategy includes the purchase of remnant ad space, which is what last night’s advertisement was a part of,' the representative stated. 'One of our core values as an organization is relentless improvement, so in that spirit we will be evaluating how we can restrict this particular time slot from future ad buys.'"

Conservative columnist warns Bill Barr about what usually happens to Trump’s henchmen

Published

42 mins ago

on

December 17, 2020

By

Conservative Washington Post columnist Max Boot issued a serious warning to Attorney General Bill Barr: You could end up sleeping with the fishes.

Writing Thursday, Boot explained that Barr is slated to officially step down ahead of the Christmas holiday to spend more time with his family. But as any viewer of James Bond films knows, the henchmen of "the boss" usually end up being offed by the end of the film.

"If Bond doesn’t kill you, your own boss likely will," said Boot. "SPECTRE doesn’t tolerate failure, and those who don’t succeed are likely to be dismissed not just from their jobs but from their lives. You would think that Ernst Stavro Blofeld, Dr. No, Le Chiffre and all the rest would show some consideration to the loyal henchmen who labor so hard to carry out their plots for world domination. But no. One mistake and you’re fed to the sharks or piranhas — or simply electrocuted in your chair."

‘We want blood’: Florida Democrats report threat in county carried by Biden

Published

53 mins ago

on

December 17, 2020

By

According to a report from the New York Times this Thursday, a threatening note was taped to the back door to the Democratic Party headquarters in Jacksonville, Florida.

“We want blood,” the note said, which was written on a copy of a webpage showing the names and faces of party officials. “You lost the election. Redress our grievances now or we will be back later.”

Chairman of the Democratic Executive Committee told the Times that the note was "kind of freaky."

According to security camera footage, the note was delivered by a man wearing a gas mask and gloves who carried the note in a plastic bag before taping it to the door.

