Biden advisor Cedric Richmond tests positive for COVID-19: report

President-elect Joe Biden in November announced that Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA) will be a senior adviser and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement.

On Thursday, the Biden transition announced that Richmond had tested positive fore coronavirus.

Richmond was a Louisiana legislator prior to being elected to Congress, where he once chaired the Congressional Black Caucus.

ADVERTISEMENT

The diagnosis was reported by Bloomberg News correspondent Jennifer Jacobs and Politico reporter Alex Thompson.

NEW: Biden adviser Cedric Richmond has tested positive for coronavirus. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) December 17, 2020

Inbox: incoming WH advisor Cedric Richmond has Covid, per @KBeds — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) December 17, 2020