Bill Barr dismisses Trump’s tweets as ‘the deposed king ranting’: CNN
Attorney General Bill Barr is dismissing President Donald Trump’s tweets, according to a new report by CNN.
Barr reportedly said, according to CNN’s Jaimie Gangel, “none of this matters— it’s the deposed King ranting. Irrelevant to the course of justice and to Trump’s election loss.”
What Attorney General Bill Barr really thinks of @realDonaldTrump tweets according to a source familiar with the dynamic: “it’s the deposed king’s ranting…” my reporting with @Kevinliptakcnn @cnn https://t.co/M2pYN4KpcQ
— Jamie Gangel (@jamiegangel) December 13, 2020
Maggie Haberman of The New York Times offered her analysis.
The perspective of someone who watched Trump torment Sessions for 18 months without firing him https://t.co/m1mTZVH6LV
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 13, 2020
The report came after Trump had repeatedly lashed out at Barr on Twitter on Saturday.
Why didn’t Bill Barr reveal the truth to the public, before the Election, about Hunter Biden. Joe was lying on the debate stage that nothing was wrong, or going on – Press confirmed. Big disadvantage for Republicans at the polls!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020
IF Biden gets in, nothing will happen to Hunter or Joe. Barr will do nothing, and the new group of partisan killers coming in will quickly kill it all. Same thing with Durham. We caught them cold, spying, treason & more (the hard part), but “Justice” took too long. Will be DOA!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020
2020 Election
2020 Election
Proud Boys descend upon DC as Trump refuses to concede the 2020 election
President Donald Trump notoriously asked the far-right militant group the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by" during a September debate with Joe Biden.
But that was before he lost the 2020 presidential election. On Saturday, the Proud Boys descended upon DC to back Trump.
"After the sun went down, their antics escalated. Proud Boys and pro-Trump demonstrators repeatedly faced off with counterprotesters near Black Lives Matter Plaza, Franklin Square, Harry’s Bar — a hangout popular with Trump supporters — and other spots around downtown," The Washington Post reported Saturday. "The Proud Boys became increasingly angry as they wove through streets and alleys, only to find police continuously blocking their course with lines of bikes."
2020 Election
WATCH: Shocking scenes from pro-Trump rally capture gunshot and scuffles
Police in Olympia, WA declared a riot on Saturday after Trump supporters seeking to overturn the 2020 election clashed with pro-democracy activists.
"In videos of a clash in Olympia that were posted on social media, a single gunshot can be heard as black-clad counterprotesters move toward members of the pro-Trump group, including one person waving a large Trump flag. After the gunshot, one of the counterprotesters is seen falling to the ground, and others call for help. In one video, a man with a gun can be seen running from the scene and putting on a red hat," The New York Times reported Saturday. "Chris Loftis, a spokesman for the Washington State Patrol, said that one person was in custody in connection with the episode but that specific details about the shooting were not yet clear, including the condition of the person who was shot."