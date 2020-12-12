Bill Barr dismisses Trump’s tweets as ‘the deposed king ranting’: CNN

Attorney General Bill Barr is dismissing President Donald Trump’s tweets, according to a new report by CNN.

Barr reportedly said, according to CNN’s Jaimie Gangel, “none of this matters— it’s the deposed King ranting. Irrelevant to the course of justice and to Trump’s election loss.”

What Attorney General Bill Barr really thinks of @realDonaldTrump tweets according to a source familiar with the dynamic: “it’s the deposed king’s ranting…” my reporting with @Kevinliptakcnn @cnn https://t.co/M2pYN4KpcQ — Jamie Gangel (@jamiegangel) December 13, 2020

Maggie Haberman of The New York Times offered her analysis.

The perspective of someone who watched Trump torment Sessions for 18 months without firing him https://t.co/m1mTZVH6LV — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 13, 2020

The report came after Trump had repeatedly lashed out at Barr on Twitter on Saturday.

Why didn’t Bill Barr reveal the truth to the public, before the Election, about Hunter Biden. Joe was lying on the debate stage that nothing was wrong, or going on – Press confirmed. Big disadvantage for Republicans at the polls! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020

IF Biden gets in, nothing will happen to Hunter or Joe. Barr will do nothing, and the new group of partisan killers coming in will quickly kill it all. Same thing with Durham. We caught them cold, spying, treason & more (the hard part), but “Justice” took too long. Will be DOA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020