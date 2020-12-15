Quantcast
Connect with us

Bill Barr wants to ‘get out of Dodge’ to avoid stain of Trump’s ‘crazy’ final act: CNN White House correspondent

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald J. Trump listens as Attorney General William Barr delivers remarks at a Medal of Valor and Heroic Commendations Ceremony Monday, Sep. 9, 2019, in the East Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

Attorney General Bill Barr is stepping down from his post in just eight days — and CNN White House correspondent John Harwood speculated on Tuesday that Barr simply does not want to be around for whatever President Donald Trump has planned for his last month in office.

While discussing Barr’s impending resignation on CNN, Harwood said that it was difficult for even Trump loyalists to continue standing by the president’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You can’t be loyal enough for President Trump, and you can’t be as crazy as Donald Trump,” Harwood explained. “He is delusional right now — some combination of cynicism and delusion is causing him to continue to press these phony election claims. And Bill Barr — for whatever his level of sycophancy for the president — he is not as crazy as Donald Trump.”

Harwood then went on to predict that Trump is planning a host of rash actions in his final month that Barr does not want to have attached to his resume.

“He knows in the last month of the administration pretty much only bad things are going to happen with this president, given his state of mind, how agitated he is,” he said. “Bad appointments, bad pardons, bad executive orders. So if you are Bill Barr, why not get out of Dodge before those things happen and before they attach themselves to your legacy?”

Watch the video below.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Bill Barr wants to ‘get out of Dodge’ to avoid stain of Trump’s ‘crazy’ final act: CNN White House correspondent

Published

1 min ago

on

December 15, 2020

By

Attorney General Bill Barr is stepping down from his post in just eight days -- and CNN White House correspondent John Harwood speculated on Tuesday that Barr simply does not want to be around for whatever President Donald Trump has planned for his last month in office.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Republicans are furious with Trump for pocketing the money they need for the Georgia runoffs: MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt

Published

45 mins ago

on

December 15, 2020

By

During an MSNBC "Morning Joe" discussion on Donald Trump's actions in the waning days of his presidency, co-host Wille Geist noted the president is spending all his days playing "victim" in order to scam conservative voters out of more money, which contributor Kasie Hunt said is "pissing off Republicans on the Hill."

As Geist explained, "They're still making a lot of money off that victimhood that has been at the center of Donald Trump's story for so many years. He's now the victim of the media, he's the victim of Democrats, he's become the victim of courts, he's become the victim of state electors doing their job and the victim of the three Supreme Court justices he nominated and got confirmed to the Supreme Court."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Disgusting legacy and stain on democracy’: As Bill Barr resigns, Democrats and rights groups say good riddance

Published

51 mins ago

on

December 15, 2020

By

After Attorney General William Barr announced his resignation Monday in a fawning letter to President Donald Trump, Democratic lawmakers and civil rights groups condemned the "disgusting legacy and stain on democracy" the outgoing top law enforcement official left during his tenure at the Justice Department.

"Barr kowtowed to President Trump's worst whims, unleashed federal law enforcement on peaceful protestors, and allowed the Trump administration to throw out law and order for the president's political allies," Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) said following news of the attorney general's resignation effective December 23, around a month before President-elect Joe Biden is set to take office.

Continue Reading
 
 

Happy Holidays!

As a special thank you from all of us at Raw, we're offering Raw Story ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week. Now 'til Dec. 31st.

The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE