Breitbart refers to Daily Show producer as the host of ‘Hardball’ on MSNBC — which was canceled: report

Breitbart News — the far-right online publication once led by Steve Bannon — hilariously identified a Daily Show producer as the host of “Hardball” on MSNBC.

“Hardball” — which was cancelled in February — was named after a 1988 book by Chris Matthews, the host of the show.

But in a post complaining about the media holding Republicans to account for going along with Donald Trump’s conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, Breitbart writer Joshua Klein mistakenly referred to “Daily Show” producer Matt Negrin as the host of the canceled show.

Negrin mocked the “dumb white supremacist propaganda” on Twitter.

Where do I exchange these ski ball tickets that just streamed out of my laptop — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) December 4, 2020

OH SHIT. HARDBALL IS ON IN 15 MINUTES!!!!! 7pm on msnbc — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) December 4, 2020

So it's been 41 minutes now since @MattNegrin, a producer at the "Daily Show," called out Breitbart for calling him the host of "Hardball," a show that has been canceled for months. The site still has not fixed its mistake. Don't worry, @BreitbartNews, I saved it for you! pic.twitter.com/NVWgqXE9Ft — Matthew Sheffield (@mattsheffield) December 5, 2020