Breitbart refers to Daily Show producer as the host of ‘Hardball’ on MSNBC — which was canceled: report

Published

19 mins ago

on

'Daily Show' host Trevor Noah on Nov. 16, 2015. [YouTube]

Breitbart News — the far-right online publication once led by Steve Bannon — hilariously identified a Daily Show producer as the host of “Hardball” on MSNBC.

“Hardball” — which was cancelled in February — was named after a 1988 book by Chris Matthews, the host of the show.

But in a post complaining about the media holding Republicans to account for going along with Donald Trump’s conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, Breitbart writer Joshua Klein mistakenly referred to “Daily Show” producer Matt Negrin as the host of the canceled show.

Negrin mocked the “dumb white supremacist propaganda” on Twitter.

Unemployment recovery has stalled — but the stock markets were up anyway

Published

39 mins ago

on

December 4, 2020

By

Investors pushed stock markets higher Friday with US equities ending at all-time highs as continued optimism over vaccines and signs of progress on new US stimulus offset worries about rising coronavirus cases.

All three major US stock indices finished at fresh records after European bourses also posted gains.

Oil prices also climbed to nine-month highs following the latest production agreement by petroleum exporters.

The rally on Wall Street came even following government data showing the jobs recovery stalled, as US employers added just 245,000 new jobs in November.

And though the unemployment rate dipped to 6.7 percent from 6.9 percent, the lowest since the pandemic struck, that was due to Americans leaving the workforce.

Giuliani’s communications director quarantined with COVID-19 following infamous press event

Published

59 mins ago

on

December 4, 2020

By

Christianné Allen, the communications director for lead Trump campaign lawyer and former LifeLock spokesperson Rudy Giuliani, has been in quarantine after testing positive last month for COVID-19.

