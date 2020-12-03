Britain ‘rushed’ Pfizer Covid vaccine approval: Fauci
Leading American infectious disease scientist Anthony Fauci criticized Britain on Thursday for rushing through its approval process for the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, suggesting the move could undermine public faith.
His comments came a day after Britain became the first Western country to approve a Covid-19 vaccine for general use, prompting some skepticism among the country’s European neighbors and suggestions that the process was politicized.
Widely-respected Fauci, who leads the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CBS News on Thursday: “In all fairness to so many of my UK friends, you know, they kind of ran around the corner of the marathon and joined it in the last mile.
“I think that would be a good metaphor for it… because they really rushed through that approval.”
He contrasted Britain’s regulator with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which he called “the gold standard of regulation.”
“They’re doing it in a very careful way, appropriately, because if we did anything that was cutting corners and rushing, we have enough problem(s) with people being skeptical about taking a vaccine anyway,” he said.
“If we had jumped over the hurdle here quickly and inappropriately to gain an extra week or a week and a half, I think that the credibility of our regulatory process would have been damaged.”
Fauci added “I love the Brits” and said he had respect for the country’s scientists.
“But they just took the data from the Pfizer company and instead of scrutinizing it really, really carefully, they said, ‘OK, let’s approve it. That’s it,’ and they went with it.
“In fact, they were even rather severely criticized by their European Union counterparts who were saying, you know, ‘That was kind of a hot dog play.'”
British ministers claimed Brexit had allowed them to adopt the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine ahead of their neighbors, who are still awaiting a green light from the European Medicines Agency (EMA).
Britain is still under EU drug marketing rules until December 31, the end of a post-Brexit transition period, but has approved the vaccine under an emergency provision in European law.
German Health Minister Jens Spahn, addressing a videoconference of his EU colleagues, said Wednesday: “The idea is not to be first, but to have a safe and efficient vaccine.”
“It is a matter of expertise, obviously, authorization. But as we’ve seen from comments from the UK, it’s also a political issue for the European Union,” he added.
Breaking Banner
More Republican Senators seem open to another huge stimulus — despite McConnell’s resistance
While COVID-19 vaccines are on their way, the impact of the pandemic has worsened in the United States due to large gatherings, holiday travel and the ongoing resistance of some to wear a mask. Eviction rates are climbing, contributing to more COVID cases, bankruptcies are up too, and small businesses are struggling to stay afloat or closing their doors forever.
COVID-19
Moderna vaccine confers at least 3 months immunity: study
The Moderna Covid-19 vaccine, which was recently demonstrated to have 94 percent efficacy, causes the human immune system to produce potent antibodies that endure for at least three months, a study showed Thursday.
Researchers at the National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), which co-developed the drug, studied the immune response of 34 adult participants, young and old, from the first stage of a clinical trial.
Writing in the New England Journal of Medicine, they said that the antibodies, which stop the SARS-CoV-2 virus from invading human cells, "declined slightly over time, as expected, but they remained elevated in all participants 3 months after the booster vaccination."
COVID-19
‘Two-bit con’ Ivanka Trump slammed for trying to equate herself with former presidents: ‘off the charts entitlement’
First Daughter and Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump is once again rankling Americans as she continues to try to elevate herself by proximity to power.
Remember, for example, how the then 35-year old angered world leaders and American citizens alike by attending the 2017 G20 Summit, even sitting in for her father, the President of the United States, and trying to hobnob with the likes of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, China President Xi Jinping, and Christine Lagarde, the director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)?