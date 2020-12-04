Quantcast
Connect with us

BUSTED: White House aide argued ‘this election was stolen’ — and Fox provided a brutal fact-check

Published

38 mins ago

on

Composite image of Fox Business anchor Liz Claman and Peter Navarro (screengrab).

During a segment on Fox Business this Friday, Trump aide Peter Navarro got some pushback from host Liz Claman, who pointed out to him that a whole litany of judges don’t share his view that the 2020 election was rife with mass voter fraud.

“Everything I’ve seen, Liz, tells me that this election was stolen,” he said. “Everything I’m seeing across six states, I mean, to the point…”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Why do judges not see that, Peter?” Claman interjected. “More than 24 judges do not see that.”

Watch the video below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump throws extremist tantrum in threatening to veto defense bill

Published

2 mins ago

on

December 4, 2020

By

Donald Trump appears poised to accomplish the impossible: He’s about to normalize Senator Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma, one of the most distant stars in the galaxy of wingnut Republican politics.

Trump continued in a late-night tweet Thursday to jab at Inhofe over the ultra-conservative’s failure-- as chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee -- to secure a couple of Trump’s pet grievances in the National Defense Authorization Act of 2021. The pouter-in-chief is demanding that an off-topic provision attacking social media companies -- by removing some liability protections -- be included in the annual defense bill.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

BUSTED: White House aide argued ‘this election was stolen’ — and Fox provided a brutal fact-check

Published

36 mins ago

on

December 4, 2020

By

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Pence’s rally for Georgia runoffs goes off the rails as Trump supporters chant ‘four more years’

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 4, 2020

By

The White House is walking a tight-rope in Georgia as Donald Trump continues to falsely claim he won the re-election while attempting to convince Republicans to turn out and vote to keep control of the U.S. Senate as a check on the incoming Democratic administration.

Georgia is hosting two U.S. Senate runoff campaigns in January. If Democrats win both, the body will be tied 50-50 -- allowing Vice President-elect Kamala Harris the opportunity to cast the tie-breaking vote.

Republicans in the Peach State have worried that the unfounded allegations of fraud will depress GOP turnout.

Continue Reading
 
 