Chinese intelligence operative had sex with midwestern mayors — and the FBI caught it on wires: report

Axios on Monday published a bombshell report on a suspected information gathering operation by a foreign government.

“A suspected Chinese intelligence operative developed extensive ties with local and national politicians, including a U.S. congressman, in what U.S. officials believe was a political intelligence operation run by China’s main civilian spy agency between 2011 and 2015, Axios found in a yearlong investigation,” Axios reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The woman at the center of the operation, a Chinese national named Fang Fang or Christine Fang, targeted up-and-coming local politicians in the Bay Area and across the country who had the potential to make it big on the national stage,” Axios reported. “Through campaign fundraising, extensive networking, personal charisma, and romantic or sexual relationships with at least two Midwestern mayors, Fang was able to gain proximity to political power, according to current and former U.S. intelligence officials and one former elected official.”

Some of it was caught on tape.

“Fang attended regional conferences for U.S. mayors, which allowed her to grow her network of politicians across the country. She also engaged in sexual or romantic relationships with at least two mayors of Midwestern cities over a period of about three years, according to one U.S. intelligence official and one former elected official,” Axios reported. “At least two separate sexual interactions with elected officials, including one of these Midwestern mayors, were caught on FBI electronic surveillance of Fang, according to two intelligence officials. Axios was unable to identify or speak to the elected officials.”

Exclusive: A suspected Chinese intelligence operative bundled donations for Eric Swalwell’s 2014 re-election campaign. The operation targeted politicians in California & across the country. Read Axios' year-long investigation, by me and @zachsdorfman: https://t.co/kY4BHIAvZh — B. Allen-Ebrahimian (@BethanyAllenEbr) December 8, 2020

She was the president of the Chinese Student Association and the campus chapter of APAPA, an Asian American civic organization. She was really, really good at running these clubs, and held a flurry of events that raised their profile — and hers. — B. Allen-Ebrahimian (@BethanyAllenEbr) December 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Christine used her position as president of these two campus organizations to branch out into local off-campus politics. Between 2013 and 2015, she experienced an almost meteoric rise in Bay Area politics, becoming a ubiquitous presence at fundraisers and other political events. — B. Allen-Ebrahimian (@BethanyAllenEbr) December 8, 2020