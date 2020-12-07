Quantcast
Connect with us

Chinese intelligence operative had sex with midwestern mayors — and the FBI caught it on wires: report

Published

2 mins ago

on

FBI agent working on his computer in office (Shutterstock).

Axios on Monday published a bombshell report on a suspected information gathering operation by a foreign government.

“A suspected Chinese intelligence operative developed extensive ties with local and national politicians, including a U.S. congressman, in what U.S. officials believe was a political intelligence operation run by China’s main civilian spy agency between 2011 and 2015, Axios found in a yearlong investigation,” Axios reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The woman at the center of the operation, a Chinese national named Fang Fang or Christine Fang, targeted up-and-coming local politicians in the Bay Area and across the country who had the potential to make it big on the national stage,” Axios reported. “Through campaign fundraising, extensive networking, personal charisma, and romantic or sexual relationships with at least two Midwestern mayors, Fang was able to gain proximity to political power, according to current and former U.S. intelligence officials and one former elected official.”

Some of it was caught on tape.

“Fang attended regional conferences for U.S. mayors, which allowed her to grow her network of politicians across the country. She also engaged in sexual or romantic relationships with at least two mayors of Midwestern cities over a period of about three years, according to one U.S. intelligence official and one former elected official,” Axios reported. “At least two separate sexual interactions with elected officials, including one of these Midwestern mayors, were caught on FBI electronic surveillance of Fang, according to two intelligence officials. Axios was unable to identify or speak to the elected officials.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Chinese intelligence operative had sex with midwestern mayors — and the FBI caught it on wires: report

Published

1 min ago

on

December 7, 2020

By

Axios on Monday published a bombshell report on a suspected information gathering by a foreign government.

"A suspected Chinese intelligence operative developed extensive ties with local and national politicians, including a U.S. congressman, in what U.S. officials believe was a political intelligence operation run by China’s main civilian spy agency between 2011 and 2015, Axios found in a yearlong investigation," Axios reported.

"The woman at the center of the operation, a Chinese national named Fang Fang or Christine Fang, targeted up-and-coming local politicians in the Bay Area and across the country who had the potential to make it big on the national stage," Axios reported. "Through campaign fundraising, extensive networking, personal charisma, and romantic or sexual relationships with at least two Midwestern mayors, Fang was able to gain proximity to political power, according to current and former U.S. intelligence officials and one former elected official."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

American hero Chuck Yeager dead at 97: report

Published

27 mins ago

on

December 7, 2020

By

Legendary pilot Chuck Yeager passed away on Monday evening, his wife Victoria posted to his Twitter account.

She praised his "incredible life well lived" and labeled him "America's greatest pilot."

Fr @VictoriaYeage11 It is w/ profound sorrow, I must tell you that my life love General Chuck Yeager passed just before 9pm ET. An incredible life well lived, America’s greatest Pilot, & a legacy of strength, adventure, & patriotism will be remembered forever.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump blasts Georgia Republican as ‘dumb or corrupt’ — and urges ‘every great Georgian to call him out’

Published

42 mins ago

on

December 7, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Monday continued to wage war on members of his own party in Georgia.

The latest Republican to face an angry tweet from the White House is Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R-GA).

Trump has attacked Republicans in Georgia for not going along with his election fraud conspiracy theories. On Monday, Trump also claimed that it would be the fault of Peach State Republicans if Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) and interim Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) lose their January runoff elections, giving control of the chamber to Democrats.

Continue Reading
 
 