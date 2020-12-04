CNBC’s Rick Santelli ripped as ‘psychopath’ for on-air ‘meltdown’ over COVID-19 restrictions

CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin and Rick Santelli clashed over coronavirus restrictions, setting off another round of discussion on social media.

The conservative Santelli loudly insisted that bars and restaurants, which are shut down in many areas, were no more dangerous than large retailers, which have mostly been allowed to stay open, and Sorkin cut him off.

“Rick, just as a public-health and public-service announcement for the audience, the difference between a big-box retailer and a restaurant or, frankly, even a church, are so different it’s unbelievable,” Sorkin said, as Santelli kept interrupting. “Going into a big-box retailer, you’re wearing a mask.”

Santelli, whose on-air rant helped birth the Tea Party and who recently urged viewers to speed up herd immunity by purposefully getting infected with COVID-19, started screaming.

“I disagree!” Santelli shouted. “I disagree! I disagree! You can have your thoughts and I can have mine!”

The disagreement provoked strong reactions on Twitter.

Is there a reason CNBC hasn’t fired Rick Santelli? Because that should definitely be handled before noon. https://t.co/fcD6pW3qt6 — Joe Patrice (@JosephPatrice) December 4, 2020

Please disregard everything Rick Santelli says in this video clip. No matter how much he screams anecdotal observations about restaurants in his area, he is wrong. Any indoor gatherings with people outside your household are a risk, including restaurants, worship services, etc. https://t.co/HQ8z9mrXon — Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@angie_rasmussen) December 4, 2020

Jesus Christ @CNBC @SquawkCNBC Rick Santelli is fucking unhinged. Get him the fuck off the air. Psychopath. — TheRegularGuy (@FarmBoyWesly) December 4, 2020

In March, Rick Santelli said that everyone in America should be given the coronavirus to reduce the economic impact of the outbreak so I think I'll get my COVID advice from someone who isn't a total sociopath. https://t.co/Y2Itwsgs2s — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) December 4, 2020

Rick Santelli is going to give himself a damn heart attack. Looks at the veins bulging on red-raged face! Simple here: masks and social distancing work. This is not a hard concept. Don't allow harmful disinformation @CNBC https://t.co/UMTvXcY6FK — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) December 4, 2020

Hard to overstate how much Rick Santelli sucks and how much damage he has done with these rage-filled one man shows. Glad that @andrewrsorkin tried to reel it back in. https://t.co/t65fn11MZt — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) December 4, 2020

Rick Santelli was the inspiration for the ridiculously racist Tea Party that sprung up during the Obama administration and preached austerity but immediately disappeared once the Black guy was no longer President and Trump started ballooning the national debt. Just FYI. — (((RuggedAmethyst))) (@GrooveSDC) December 4, 2020

“You can have your thoughts and I can have mine” is code for “I know my argument is bullshit and my feelings will be hurt if you don’t tell me I’m smart.” https://t.co/kJhGTzNE2X — Brandon Margolis (@BrandonMargolis) December 4, 2020

Love it when America gets an occasional reminder that Rick Santelli is a fucking lunatic https://t.co/f7N90rqVON — Jordan Weissmann (@JHWeissmann) December 4, 2020

Dear Rick Santelli on @SquawkCNBC people in a box retail store don’t take their masks off! Sitting down eating without masks is dangerous. You’re so wrong. You’re ignorance is astounding. Shameful for @CNBC #Squawkbox — Marianne Ryan (@RealMarianneR) December 4, 2020

Rick Santelli thinks yelling, screaming, crossing his arms is going to help his baseless argument. PS: Mental health check needed. https://t.co/MaLBroIpS3 — MuslimMarine (@mansoortshams) December 4, 2020

Wear a mask.

Social distance.

Buy local.

Help your neighbor.

Don't be a Rick Santelli. https://t.co/bXwFlj1eUi — Ben Hunt (@EpsilonTheory) December 4, 2020

Rick Santelli somehow channeling the collective energy of every bad-at-politics-uncle we all thought we got to avoid this Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/X1YqXZvEFI — LA Banker (@LA_Banker) December 4, 2020

#CNBC needs to put Rick Santelli in timeout, His meltdown is not only embarrassing for the network but dangerous for the country. Absolutely unacceptable. #WearAMask https://t.co/cRuoSDTFDZ — Jay (@jdstith3) December 4, 2020