CNN’s Jake Tapper shames Trump for creating ‘fantasy land’ for his followers to believe he could still win
CNN host Jake Tapper on Monday shamed President Donald Trump for still refusing to admit he lost the 2020 presidential election and for creating potentially dangerous delusions in the mind of his followers.
While discussing the voting of the electoral college, Tapper pointed to remarks made by Trump aide Stephen Miller on Fox News earlier in the day in which he said that an alternate slate of pro-Trump “electors” would symbolically vote to support the president as a way to keep the campaign’s legal options open.
“It has been a challenge of this year when people like Stephen Miller go on the president’s favorite channel and say things that are just shamelessly false or talk about this fantasy land alternate slate of electors,” Tapper remarked. “We don’t know if they’re lying or unable to understand the facts or if there’s a psychological issue.”
Tapper argued that these lies do have consequences, however.
“When President Trump and his minions put out these lies, and we see people in Michigan, electors just doing their job as patriots… and we see these threats of violence. On one level, it’s funny and silly to see how crazy this all is, but on another, there are real fears here.”
Watch the video below.
