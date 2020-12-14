Trump official says they will send results of ‘alternate slate of electors’ to Congress as Electoral College chooses Biden

On Monday, hours before the Electoral College was set to meet and formally confirm the election of Joe Biden, Trump administration adviser Stephen Miller told “Fox & Friends” that there would be an “alternate slate of electors” in the “contested” states that flipped from Trump to Biden.

“The only date in the Constitution is January 20th,” said Miller. “So we have more than enough time to right the wrong of this fraudulent election result and certify Donald Trump as the winner of the election. As we speak, today, an alternate slate of electors in the contested states is going to vote, and we’re going to send those results up to Congress. This will ensure that all of our legal remedies will remain open. That means that if we win these cases in the courts, that we can direct that the alternate slate of electors be certified.”

There are no more pending federal cases challenging the election results, although some still exist in state courts. Moreover, neither Miller nor anyone else in the Trump campaign has provided any credible evidence of fraud that would cast doubt on the result of any state.

