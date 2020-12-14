Trump official says they will send results of ‘alternate slate of electors’ to Congress as Electoral College chooses Biden
On Monday, hours before the Electoral College was set to meet and formally confirm the election of Joe Biden, Trump administration adviser Stephen Miller told “Fox & Friends” that there would be an “alternate slate of electors” in the “contested” states that flipped from Trump to Biden.
“The only date in the Constitution is January 20th,” said Miller. “So we have more than enough time to right the wrong of this fraudulent election result and certify Donald Trump as the winner of the election. As we speak, today, an alternate slate of electors in the contested states is going to vote, and we’re going to send those results up to Congress. This will ensure that all of our legal remedies will remain open. That means that if we win these cases in the courts, that we can direct that the alternate slate of electors be certified.”
There are no more pending federal cases challenging the election results, although some still exist in state courts. Moreover, neither Miller nor anyone else in the Trump campaign has provided any credible evidence of fraud that would cast doubt on the result of any state.
Watch below:
Stephen Miller on Fox & Friends says “an alternative” group of electors is also voting today:
“As we speak, an alternate slate of electors in the contested states is going to vote and we are going to send those results to Congress.”pic.twitter.com/5kIkfsbOFw
— Travis Akers (@travisakers) December 14, 2020
2020 Election
Trump makes nonsensical claims about ‘a fake water main break’ in latest post-election Twitter tantrum
President Donald Trump on Monday threw yet another tantrum about losing the 2020 presidential election, and this time it involved a bizarre claim about officials in Georgia faking a water main break at a vote counting facility to give them more time to haul in phony ballots.
After quoting Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo, who asked why swing states stopped counting in the middle of the night on election day, the president repeated a nonsensical and baseless conspiracy theory that has already been debunked.
2020 Election
WSJ is acting like a ‘gutter internet publication’ in effort to smear Dr. Jill Biden and prop up Trump: Morning Joe
On Monday morning, the entire panel of MSNBC's "Morning Joe" piled on the Wall Street Journal for a controversial column the conservative paper ran over the weekend that attempted to diminish the accomplishments of incoming first lady Dr. Jill Biden -- after four years of the Journal propping up Donald Trump who is leaving office with little positive to show for the past four years.
2020 Election
Trump campaign’s latest ‘stunning’ legal failure detailed by conservative attorney
Andrew McCarthy, a former assistant United States attorney for the Southern District of New York and current columnist for The National Review, tore apart President Donald Trump's legal team this week for what he described as a "stunning" failure to produce evidence.
In his analysis of a recent Trump campaign legal defeat, McCarthy zeroed in on a decision written by Trump-appointed Judge Brett H. Ludwig, who didn't deny that the campaign had standing and instead let it present all of its evidence of purportedly massive voter fraud before the court.