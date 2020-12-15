CNN’s John Harwood: ‘Selfish’ Trump might punish Mitch McConnell by sinking Georgia Senate races

CNN correspondent John Harwood on Tuesday said that President Donald Trump could try to fire Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) by undermining the two Senate runoff races in Georgia.

Weeks after the 2020 presidential race had been called for Joe Biden, McConnell finally recognized his win on Tuesday.

“Today, I want to congratulate President-Elect Joe Biden. The president-elect is no stranger to the Senate. He’s devoted himself to public service for many years,” McConnell said in a statement on the Senate floor. “I also want to congratulate the vice president-elect, our colleague from California, Senator Harris.”

While Trump has campaigned in Georgia for GOP candidates David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, he has also suggested that Republicans should not trust the voting systems in the state.

Harwood noted that Attorney General Bill Barr recently found himself out of a job after acknowledging that Trump lost the election.

“McConnell had no choice but to recognize Biden’s win,” Harwood noted on Twitter. “[H]e’ll soon find out how selfish and destructive Trump wants to be.”

“By sinking Loeffler/Perdue, Trump could put McConnell out of his job too,” he pointed out.

