Conservative Supreme Court justices aren’t rescuing Donald Trump the way he expected: op-ed

Writing in The Independent this Friday, columnist Andrew Feinberg says that despite President Trump’s legal team racking up an “unprecedented string of more than 50 losses before some of the most conservative jurists in America,” he still thinks the Supreme Court will overturn the results of the 2020 election.

But according to legal experts and some of the White House’s top lawyers, “his confidence stems from a fundamental misunderstanding, bordering on a delusion, about the 418 men and women who’ve been named to the bench by Republican presidents,” Feinberg writes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump addition of conservative judges to the Court has been less about ideology and more about an “insurance policy” to help him carry about his agenda. But as Feinberg points out, the judges who’ve rejected the Trump campaign’s multiple attempts to overturn election results in swing states are known to be some of the most conservative.

“It’s very, very difficult to give this president or I think any president bad news, and there’s a great deal of temptation, and I’ve seen it with my own two eyes, to give this president good news and best-case scenarios,” a former White House official told Feinberg.

“I don’t think that he is a student of what conservative legal ideology is,” the official continued. “Conservatives, generally, are not judicial activists, which means they’re not about creating new rights that weren’t there before, or going beyond the four corners of the Constitution… and it’s that type of… outside-the-box judging that you might need to overturn election results.”

Read the full article over at The Independent.