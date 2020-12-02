Conservative warns this is ‘the most dangerous 60 days’ of Trump’s presidency
On Wednesday’s edition of MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” conservative commentator Charlie Sykes warned that the final days of President Donald Trump’s term will be the most dangerous at any point of his presidency.
“This is actually the most dangerous 60 days of the Trump presidency, because I think we can probably spare ourselves some heartburn if we recognize, there are no norms that he is not willing to violate, there’s no standard of decency he is not willing to shred,” said Sykes, referring to new reports that the Justice Department is investigating a potential pay-for-pardon scheme. “And unfortunately, he has put a target on [FBI Director] Christopher Wray’s back right now.”
“We have not even seen how low he’s going to go on his pardonpalooza,” said Sykes. “We don’t know what the extent of the corruption is going to be. But what we do know is the president of the United States, running out in real time, is trying to overturn a legitimate, democratic election. If somebody would have suggested two years ago that we would be seeing a president of the United States that is actively trying to disenfranchise millions of voters to overturn an election and have himself declared the winner, people would have thought, oh, that’s Trump Derangement Syndrome. But that’s literally what’s going on right now!”
Watch below:
“This is actually the most dangerous 60 days of the Trump presidency because I think we can probably spare ourselves some heartburn if we recognize, there are no norms that he is not willing to violate” – @SykesCharlie w/ @NicolleDWallace pic.twitter.com/ruqgKg2nh4
— Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) December 2, 2020
Breaking Banner
Ivanka Trump deposed in DC lawsuit over misuse of inaugural funds: report
On Wednesday, CNN reported that first daughter Ivanka Trump was deposed this week as part of the D.C. attorney general's lawsuit probing potential misuse of the Trump 2016 inauguration fund.
"In January, the DC attorney general's office sued the Trump Organization and Presidential Inaugural Committee alleging they abused more than $1 million raised by the nonprofit by 'grossly overpaying' for use of event space at the Trump hotel in Washington for the 2017 inauguration," reported Kara Scannell. "Depositions of witnesses as part of the lawsuit have been underway over the past several weeks."
Breaking Banner
Mike Pompeo hosting 900-person holiday party as State Department calls for ‘non-mission critical events’
Secretary Mike Pompeo is hosting another one of his famous gatherings. This time it isn't an intimate dinner party with huge GOP donors and CEOs at taxpayer expense, it is a 900-person holiday party extravaganza.
According to the Washington Post, Pompeo sent out a department-wide notice to staff last week telling them that “any non-mission critical events” be changed to “virtual events as opposed to in-person gatherings.” But event planners were told that the instruction didn't apply to the department's holiday functions they were working on, “Diplomacy at Home for the Holidays” on Dec. 15.
Breaking Banner
Ohio Department of Health warns Ohioans not to travel to Ohio
According to News 5 Cleveland, the Ohio Department of Health has expanded the list of states on their COVID-19 travel advisory list. But one new addition to the list was confusing: Ohio itself.
"Ohio has been added to the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 Travel Advisory map, meaning the state is recommending Ohioans avoid traveling to Ohio, and those entering Ohio after traveling from Ohio are advised to self-quarantine in Ohio for 14 days," reported Ian Cross. "Obviously, outside of The Matrix or a Christopher Nolan movie, this is physically impossible."