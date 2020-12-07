Court deals Sidney Powell’s Michigan ‘kraken’ lawsuit a death blow
Exiled Trump attorney Sidney Powell was dealt yet another legal defeat on Monday when the United States District Court for the Eastern Michigan District brutally shot down her attempt to overturn the 2020 election results.
U.S. District Judge Linda Parker on Monday denied Powell’s emergency motion that demanded Michigan’s election results be thrown out based on wholly unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud.
Specifically, Parker argued that Powell and her allies offered “nothing but speculation and conjecture that votes for President Trump were destroyed, discarded or switched to votes for Vice President Biden,” and she said that their lawsuit ” seems to be less about achieving the relief Plaintiffs seek — as much of that relief is beyond the power of this Court — and more about the impact of their allegations on People’s faith in the democratic process.”
As Reuters legal reporter Brad Heath explains on Twitter, Parker’s ruling means that Powell’s attempts to overturn the Michigan election results are now finished.
“Technically this is an order on a motion for a restraining order,” he writes. “But the judge’s finding that plaintiffs lack standing, that their claims are barred by laches and abstention and don’t state a recognized cause of action all mean this case is over.”
2020 Election
GOP congressman’s plan to challenge the Electoral College appears to be a major flop
At the end of last month, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) announced he would be pushing for Congress to reject the results of the Electoral College vote — and called on his colleagues to join him.
According to the Alabama Political Reporter, Brooks is citing an 1880 law that would allow a joint session of Congress to deny certification: "The joint session to certify the results would then be suspended and each House would go back into their own session to debate and vote on the objection. In theory, the election would then be voted on in the House of Representatives on a state-by-state basis with Alaska and Wyoming each having one vote just like the much more populous California and Texas."
2020 Election
Conservative columnist tells television hosts to end the interview if Republicans deny Biden won
The old Washington joke goes the shortest distance is between a lawmaker and a television camera, but a conservative columnist is urging hosts to take a new tactic when interviewing elected officials.
Writing for the Washington Post Monday morning, conservative Jennifer Rubin told hosts that it's time to pull the plug when an official denies that President-elect Joe Biden won the 2020 election. It comes a few days after the Post did a list of all elected officials in the House and Senate and whether they consider Biden to be the president-elect. Just 27 did, prompting President Donald Trump to take to Twitter to demand a list of all 27 officials. There's a drop-down menu, which seemed to be lost on the outgoing president.
2020 Election
Trump won’t be satisfied unless he leaves a gutted Republican Party behind him: columnist
In a column for the conservative Bulwark, RealClearPolitics editor A.B. Stoddard suggested that Donald Trump is giving every indication that he wants to destroy the Republican Party as he exits the Oval Office, with an eye of taking the weakened GOP over to serve both his ego and his financial needs.
With the clock ticking on Trump's last few days as president, he has taken to attacking Republican officials who refuse to back his flailing attempts to overturn the election as well as going after GOP lawmakers who are failing his loyalty litmus test by acknowledging former Vice President Joe Biden is now the president-elect as this tweet shows: