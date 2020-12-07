Court deals Sidney Powell’s Michigan ‘kraken’ lawsuit a death blow

Exiled Trump attorney Sidney Powell was dealt yet another legal defeat on Monday when the United States District Court for the Eastern Michigan District brutally shot down her attempt to overturn the 2020 election results.

U.S. District Judge Linda Parker on Monday denied Powell’s emergency motion that demanded Michigan’s election results be thrown out based on wholly unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud.

Specifically, Parker argued that Powell and her allies offered “nothing but speculation and conjecture that votes for President Trump were destroyed, discarded or switched to votes for Vice President Biden,” and she said that their lawsuit ” seems to be less about achieving the relief Plaintiffs seek — as much of that relief is beyond the power of this Court — and more about the impact of their allegations on People’s faith in the democratic process.”

As Reuters legal reporter Brad Heath explains on Twitter, Parker’s ruling means that Powell’s attempts to overturn the Michigan election results are now finished.

“Technically this is an order on a motion for a restraining order,” he writes. “But the judge’s finding that plaintiffs lack standing, that their claims are barred by laches and abstention and don’t state a recognized cause of action all mean this case is over.”

Read the whole ruling here (PDF).