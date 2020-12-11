Quantcast
Connect with us

Dan Crenshaw worked with Trump’s VA Secretary to smear vet who alleged sexual assault: IG

Published

1 min ago

on

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) via Instagram

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Tx., told Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie that a Navy veteran who reported a sexual assault at a VA hospital had filed frivolous allegations when they served in the same unit, according to multiple senior officials in an internal investigation report released yesterday.

This article originally appeared at Salon.

The report outlines a number of “troubling” issues with the department’s handling of the assault investigation, including testimony that Wilkie had disparaged the woman after looking into her background himself. Pressure from the top of the agency also allegedly prompted VA police to investigate the victim.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the report, issued by the office of VA Inspector General (OIG) Michael Missal, could not corroborate any wrongdoing because the secretary and top staff would not cooperate with investigators, and neither would Crenshaw. Missal concluded that Wilkie and senior officials showed “a lack of genuine commitment” that jeopardized a “safe and welcoming environment” for accusers.

It would not be the first time Wilkie withheld inconvenient information: In 2019, CNN reported that, in violation of Senate rules, Wilkie had failed to disclose a speech he gave in 2009 to a chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans and a 1995 address in which he praised former Confederate President Jefferson Davis at the U.S. Capitol.

“The tone set by Secretary Wilkie was at minimum unprofessional and at worst provided the basis for senior officials to put out information to national reporters to question the credibility and background of the veteran who filed the sexual assault complaint,” Missal wrote, adding that the conduct would “appear to undermine V.A.’s stated goals of providing a safe and welcoming environment for all veterans and to treat complainants of sexual assault with respect.”

The woman, Andrea Goldstein, claimed in 2019 that while she waited in a VA hospital, a contractor “bumped his entire body against mine and told me I looked like I needed a smile and a good time.” Following a request from House Veterans Affairs Committee chair Mike Takano, D-Calif., for whom Goldstein had once staffed, Wilkie ordered the OIG to investigate.

After the investigation, Wilkie sent Takano a letter saying that the investigation concluded that the claims were “unsubstantiated,” counter to the OIG’s explicit directions to VA staff not to comment on the merits of the accusation. Wilkie also highlighted the statement in an email to press outlets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Missal reminded Wilkie he had not reached that conclusion.

“Neither I nor my staff told you or anyone else at the Department that the allegations were unsubstantiated,” Missal wrote in an email, adding: “Reaching a decision to close the investigation with no criminal charges does not mean the underlying allegation is unsubstantiated.”

Following press requests, the secretary retracted the description, calling it “a poor choice of words.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Missal cites an email Wilkie sent to two top aides after the fundraiser he attended with Crenshaw: “Ask me in the morning what Congressman Crenshaw said about the Takano staffer whose glamor (sic) shot was in the New York Times,” it said.

The secretary acknowledged to investigators that Crenshaw had initiated a conversation, but claimed the Texas Republican only said that he served with her. When asked why such an innocuous remark had prompted the email, Wilkie replied, “Well, I don’t remember. I have no idea.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A Wilkie deputy also told investigators that Crenshaw “might have said something to the fact that [Goldstein] made allegations in the military.” Another official testified that Wilkie had mentioned that Crenshaw told him about Goldstein’s alleged past complaints.

Although Crenshaw did not cooperate in the investigation, he denied any discussions about Goldstein in an interview with ProPublica. That contradicts Wilkie’s testimony.

The secretary had also speculated in an email that Takano requested the investigation because the HVAC chair was “laying the grounds for a spectacle.” Department staff had also expressed suspicion due to Goldstein’s specific work on sexual assault issues for Takano.

ADVERTISEMENT

Testimony from current and former VA officials indicates that Wilkie had looked into Goldstein himself almost immediately after she filed her complaint, and that department pressure had focused the VA police investigation on the victim.

One former VA official testified that Wilkie told him he knew Goldstein had filed “at least six EEO-type complaints” while on active duty, which the former official believed the Secretary got from his contacts at the Pentagon. Another witness said that only three days after the assault was reported, a senior VA official had remarked in a meeting that the secretary or others had already obtained information about Goldstein.

The report says that VA police described an “unusual level of engagement by VA senior officials” for a criminal investigation, such as an immediate visit to the medical center to review possible video footage. When police met to review the video, they ran a background check on Goldstein and later passed around the results. Only two days later did they run a background check on the alleged assaulter.

Indeed, half a dozen senior staff told investigators that Wilkie had personally remarked multiple times about Goldstein’s alleged history of complaints. The secretary denied all accusations against him, but despite the fact that Missal found his testimony “incomplete or incorrect,” the OIG could not reconcile the contradictions because Wilkie declined a second interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ranking member of the Senate Committee on Veterans Affairs Jon Tester, D-Montana, told Salon in a statement that the department’s “deep failures” exhibit a “higher priority on politics and personal vendettas than on seeking justice for a veteran who was sexually assaulted at one of its facilities.”

“The Inspector General’s report sheds light on deep failures and unprofessional conduct by VA Secretary Wilkie and his senior political team. Above all else, it uncovers a disturbing pattern of unethical behavior at VA that placed a higher priority on politics and personal vendettas than on seeking justice for a veteran who was sexually assaulted at one of its facilities,” Tester said.

“The men and women at VA, particularly those at the highest levels, are entrusted with doing right by our nation’s veterans. Secretary Wilkie and his leadership team have violated that trust,” he continued. “Moving forward, it is critical that all veterans, especially the survivors of sexual violence, are heard and respected.”

Wilkie gave Salon a lengthy statement denying the allegations and attacking his accusers as well as his own inspector general, whose investigation he said set “an impossible standard” dedicated to “scoring political points.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The IG “cannot substantiate that I sought to investigate or asked others to investigate the veteran,” Wilkie said. “That’s because these allegations are false.”

“The OIG is criticizing VA for not doing the very same thing it has spent months investigating,” Wilkie said. “Such faulty rationale is not the product of a serious investigation. In fact, it’s indicative of one that has become more dedicated to scoring political points than improving the department — a dynamic that has defined the OIG’s conduct throughout this investigation.”

That language, however, reflects the OIG’s own conclusion:

The evidence is replete with examples of VA senior leaders undertaking defensive actions and engaging in confrontational messaging while failing to recognize the need to take corrective action to address known problems. The tone set by Secretary Wilkie was at minimum unprofessional and at worst provided the basis for senior officials to put out information to national reporters to question the credibility and background of the veteran who filed the sexual assault complaint.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump is frustrated with Bill Barr — and may appoint 2 special counsels in his final days: report

Published

12 mins ago

on

December 11, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is angry that Attorney General Bill Barr knew about investigations into Hunter Biden but did not make them public until after the election, according to a new report by The Wall Street Journal.

"President Trump has expressed interest in pursuing the appointment of a special counsel to investigate allegations of fraud in the November elections and issues related to Hunter Biden, according to people familiar with the matter. In recent days, the president has directed advisers to look for people who could serve in such a position, one of the people said, as lawsuits and other efforts by Mr. Trump and his campaign to reverse the election results founder," the newspaper reported Friday evening.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Jake Tapper says America has never seen someone lose as big as Trump has with his post-election lawsuits

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 11, 2020

By

CNN's Jake Tapper had tough words for Donald Trump after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected his scheme to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

"I don’t think we as a nation have ever seen someone lose so spectacularly, decisively, pathetically, over and over," Tapper posted on Twitter.

"I don’t think we’ve ever seen a leader lose so methodically, so ridiculously, so masochistically," he continued.

He also had harsh words for the Republicans when went along with Trump's plot against democracy.

2/ And have we ever before seen so many officials say “hey! That losing you’re doing so hideously, so flailingly, so spasmodically — that looks like something I want to be a part of!

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘This will haunt us’: Maddow breaks down how Trump ‘botched’ the coronavirus vaccine

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 11, 2020

By

The host of "The Rachel Maddow Show" on MSNBC on Friday launched an angry tirade against how the Trump administration had "botched" the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine.

"Here's how badly they screwed this up," Maddow began. "It was going fine, and then they had to just screw it up at the very end."

Maddow was referring to a new Washington Post report that the White House demanded the FDA chief resign if a COVID vaccine wasn't approved by the end of the day.

Continue Reading
 
 

Happy Holidays!

As a special thank you from all of us at Raw, we're offering Raw Story ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week. Now 'til Dec. 31st.

The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE