‘David Perdue is a crook’: GOP senator ripped as ‘a cartoon version of a corrupt oligarch’
Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) was ripped on MSNBC as a crook by his Democratic challenger on Friday.
Joy Reid, host of “The ReidOut” on MSNBC, interviewed Democrat Jon Ossoff, who had harsh words for his Republican opponent.
“David Perdue is like the cartoon version of a corrupt oligarch,” Ossoff charged. “Profiting from tragedy while opposing help for ordinary people. This is a guy who lives on a private island, hasn’t held a single town hall meeting in six years, openly sells meetings to lobbyists for corporate PAC checks, votes to throw people off their healthcare, opposed even the first round of $1,200 stimulus checks and he treats his Senate office like it is his E-trade account.”
“He has got to go,” Ossoff declared. “And how directly are we taking it on? Absolutely directly. The people of Georgia need to know that David Perdue is a crook — and we’re making sure they know it!”
Watch:
