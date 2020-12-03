Quantcast
Dem House members shred GOP counterparts for trying to adjourn when Americans are desperate for help

53 mins ago

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy

Republicans in the House of Representatives on Thursday tried to get Congress to adjourn as part of a stunt to attack some Democratic members who are taking votes over Zoom instead of in person.

The motion was filed by Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), a Trump-loving conservative hardliner who has relentlessly attacked medical professionals during the novel coronavirus pandemic, who wanted to adjourn because so many of his colleagues are not voting in person.

“They’re going to phone in their votes!” Biggs complained on the floor of the House. “They should be here if this meant everything that they say it does!”

Biggs’s stunt did not endear him to many of his Democratic colleagues who took turns trashing his motion to adjourn on Twitter.

“This is batty,” wrote Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA). “Americans are in dire need of food and paychecks. More people died yesterday from #COVID19 than any day since. We have work to do. Yet, House GOP just motioned to adjourn Congress. What the hell are they doing?”

“We’re trying to get COVID relief and stimulus checks out to people and right now Republicans are trying to prematurely adjourn Congress,” wrote Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). “People are going hungry and they’re treating this like a game. Leaders don’t abandon people in their time of greatest need.”

“Right now a Republican member has put up a Motion to Adjourn, I am voting against it,” wrote Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN). “I seriously don’t know why any member wants to adjourn while we have work to do on behalf of so many Americans who are suffering right now.”

