Dem senator shames Steve Mnuchin to his face: ‘You’re leaving the country worse than you found it’
Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) on Tuesday shamed Trump Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin for his decision to not extend the Federal Reserve’s emergency lending facilities that were designed to keep the economy afloat during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Brown started off by giving Mnuchin a blunt assessment of the state of the economy that he will be handing off to his successor.
“Last week, 778,000 people filed for unemployment insurance,” he said. “In October, 3.4 million homeowners were past due when their mortgages, many of them will run out of forbearance options by April. As many as 40 million renters will spend the holidays worrying that they will be evicted on January 1st if their government, if we don’t do our job.”
He then zeroed in on Mnuchin for failing to extend the Fed’s emergency lending tools.
“You’re leaving the country worse off than you found it,” he said. “Rather than using your final months in office to work for the people who you have sworn to serve, you appear to be trying to sabotage our economy on the way out the door. After the election, to cancel the Federal Reserve lending programs and taking away critical tools to invest in the communities and small businesses that make this country work, there is no legitimate justification for it!”
Watch the video below.
2020 Election
CNN’s Ronald Brownstein compares GOP silence on Trump’s loss to Joe McCarthy’s enablers
CNN political analyst Ron Brownstein penned an analysis that compared today's Republican Party to those from Sen. Joseph McCarthy's (R-WY) "red scare" during the early days of the Cold War.
"In McCarthy's era, most of the GOP's leaders found excuses to avoid challenging conspiracy theories that they knew to be implausible, even as evidence of their costs to the nation steadily mounted," wrote Brownstein.
With Republicans today throwing around "communist" and "socialist" as pejoratives for Democrats, it can be difficult to see where McCarthyism began and ended. His attacks began in the early 1950s when Congress created the House Un-American Activities Committee to investigate the private lives of Americans in the military and government. For McCarthy that quickly spread to a crusade against Hollywood, musicians and the literary world. He destroyed careers with a mere subpoena demanding people name names of other communists they know.
2020 Election
Trump baffled by vaccine hold-up because he has the ’emotional make-up of a small child’: CNN
Reporting on a planned White House task force meeting on Tuesday where FDA head Steven Hahn is expected to provide an update on the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine, CNN's John Harwood said officials in the government are having to fend off a pestering Donald Trump.
According to CNN's Jim Sciutto, Trump is "upset" that the vaccine hasn't been released to the public yet because he doesn't understand the complexity of the massive public health project and why the FDA hasn't approved the vaccine's release.
"This is not the first time we've been concerned about the president interfering, perhaps with an eye towards politics, to the scientific questions about vaccine approval. What do we know?" Sciutto asked.
2020 Election
Republicans are giving Trump ‘two more weeks’ to see the ‘writing on the wall’ before intervening: CNN’s Raju
Top Republican officials are remaining silent as President Donald Trump continues peddling false conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election, but a new report from CNN's Manu Raju suggests their patience does have its limits.
During an interview with CNN host Jim Sciutto, Raju said that Republicans know they're going to have to acknowledge President-elect Joe Biden won the election at some point, although they're trying to string it out for as long as they can to avoid angering the president.
"Republican senators tell me they believe this will all sort itself out on December 14th," he explained. "I have it at two more weeks, hoping it gets resolved by the time that the state electors are chosen, and at that time they hope the president sees the writing on the wall and they do not have to get involved."