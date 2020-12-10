Democrats are ignoring the ‘limousine liberal’ smear as national leaders barnstorm Georgia
Democrats are embracing a new strategy as they seek to win two U.S. Senate elections in Georgia that will determine control of the United States Senate.
“President-elect Joe Biden’s plan to visit Georgia next week to campaign for Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock is a sharp reminder of a seismic shift in the state’s Democratic politics. Not long ago, state Democrats ran screaming from national figures. Now, they’re embracing them,” Greg Bluestein of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Thursday.
“Of course, it makes sense for the Senate candidates to tie themselves to Biden, who became the first Democratic presidential nominee to carry the state since 1992,” Bluestein reported. “But the Georgia Democrats’ embrace of national stars goes far beyond the former vice president, who defeated President Donald Trump in the state by about 12,000 votes. They’ve held fundraisers with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren — liberal leaders whom Republicans eagerly frame as too extreme for Georgia.”
Indeed, the persepective from Georgia Republicans was on display by Rep. Rick Allen (R-GA), who decried “limousine liberals” while warming up the crowd at an Augusta rally for VP Mike Pence.
Rep.Rick Allen says he’s tired of “limousine liberals” from California,New York supporting candidates. Acknowledging massive fundraising, money that @ossoff , @ReverendWarnock campaigns have raised .Also says they have to encourage Dems to vote for Loeffler/Perdue. #gapol @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/8agTTqHUl5
— Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) December 10, 2020
“With the Senate on the line, Democrats say the candidates simply can’t afford to alienate any potential supporter on the ideological spectrum — even if it means risking new broadsides from Republican U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler,” Bluestein reported. “It’s a notable shift in Georgia, where Republicans have long campaigned with national leaders — including a string of 2024 presidential hopefuls who visited in November ahead of the runoff — while Democrats have more often shunned them.”
There’s been a massive shift in the last decade.
“When President Barack Obama visited Atlanta weeks before the 2014 election, for instance, it was considered shrewd political strategy for top Democratic candidates to steer clear of an appearance with him on the tarmac,” Bluestein noted.
More: #gapol #gasen https://t.co/caqEMe8xV5
— Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) December 10, 2020
2020 Election
‘There is a miracle taking place’: Pat Robertson claims Texas lawsuit is God intervening in ‘stolen’ election
Televangelist Pat Robertson on Thursday said that the state of Texas is following God's plan by suing to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
"God is never late," Robertson announced on his 700 Club program. "We declared on this program and you joined with me that God almighty was going to do a miracle and stop the theft of our election and the fraud that was being perpetrated on the American people and that God himself would intervene."
The TV preacher then spent several minutes reading from the Texas court filing, which is being supported by President Donald Trump and 17 Republican attorneys general in other states.
2020 Election
Obama national security official says Trump is slowing the transition to sabotage Biden’s presidency
President Barack Obama's former national security adviser explained that President Donald Trump is clearly attempting to sabotage President-elect Joe Biden's presidency by refusing a peaceful transfer of power.
Speaking to Andrea Mitchell on MSNBC, Tom Donilon described meeting daily with President George W. Bush's staff to ensure a seamless transition for the safety and security of the country. Trump has obviously opted for a different approach.
"It's not a well-grounded effort, legal effort," Donilan said of the unprecedented legal challenge. "Nothing like it has ever been seen. Here are the facts, here is what I'm worried about from a national perspective: One is, this all conspires to slow down the transition. And there's now some talk about even slowing down confirmations, hearings and confirmations going into next year which will delay putting in place permanent officials in charge of the federal government."
2020 Election
Six states join Texas in asking to invalidate electoral votes from four states Trump lost
Six states are joining Texas in asking the U.S. Supreme Court to throw out the presidential election votes of four other states.
Texas attorney general Ken Paxton had asked the court to invalidate President Donald Trump's election loss in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin due to alleged irregularities, and 17 states joined in asking the justices to hear the case.
But the attorneys general for Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, South Carolina and Utah joined Paxton in asking the court to throw out ballots cast by voters in those four other states.