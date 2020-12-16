Quantcast
Connect with us

Democrats are stuck in a hostage crisis — and they should just give into Republicans on stimulus: conservative

Published

2 mins ago

on

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

Writing in the Washington Post this Wednesday, conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin says that as Republicans and Democrats get closer to a new stimulus deal, there’s no doubt that some in the Democratic base will be disappointed by what’s in it.

“While the two Georgia Senate runoff races have yet to be decided, the long and tortured path to a possible deal tells us a lot about how the parties will operate in an era in which Democrats will control the White House and narrowly hold the House while the Senate remains closely divided and subject to a filibuster,” she writes.

ADVERTISEMENT

But saying “it’s not enough,” or “we should hold out for more” is rarely productive, according to Rubin.

“The stimulus package is a case in point. President-elect Joe Biden is telling Democrats to make the deal now — and then wait until he is in office to get more,” she writes.

Read the full op-ed over at The Washington Post.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Democrats are stuck in a hostage crisis — and they should just give into Republicans on stimulus: conservative

Published

1 min ago

on

December 16, 2020

By

Writing in the Washington Post this Wednesday, conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin says that as Republicans and Democrats get closer to a new stimulus deal, there's no doubt that some in the Democratic base will be disappointed by what's in it.

"While the two Georgia Senate runoff races have yet to be decided, the long and tortured path to a possible deal tells us a lot about how the parties will operate in an era in which Democrats will control the White House and narrowly hold the House while the Senate remains closely divided and subject to a filibuster," she writes.

But saying "it's not enough," or "we should hold out for more" is rarely productive, according to Rubin.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Report says hacker broke into Trump’s Twitter account by guessing his password: ‘maga2020!’

Published

26 mins ago

on

December 16, 2020

By

According to a report from The Guardian, Dutch prosecutors have confirmed that President Trump’s Twitter account was hacked in October -- "despite denials from Washington and the company, but said the 'ethical hacker' would not face charges."

According to The Guardian, the hacker, Victor Gevers, simply guessed Trump's password to get into his account. Gevers says he guessed the was “maga2020!”

Dutch prosecutors based their findings on an investigation by the police specialist cyber unit, called Team High-tech Crime.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

America’s survival depends on bankrupting the Republican Party

Published

39 mins ago

on

December 16, 2020

By

It’s time to defund the GOP, and there’s precedent and strategy for the effort.

The need to cut the party’s access to both private and government money is seen in the reaction by some extremist Republicans to news like a New York State lawmaker’s proposal to make vaccination against COVID-19 mandatory. Predictably, the far right is freaking out. “Freedom!” they scream as they run around maskless, assaulting their fellow citizens with potentially virus-laden breath.

Large parts of the Republican base now join conspiracists in the misguided belief that vaccine manufacturers are participating in mind-control experiments and that public health measures like masks are “un-American,” while we’re being sickened and dying from the highest rates of COVID-19 infection and death in the developed world.

Continue Reading
 
 

Happy Holidays!

As a special thank you from all of us at Raw, we're offering Raw Story ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week. Now 'til Dec. 31st.

The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE