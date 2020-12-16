Democrats are stuck in a hostage crisis — and they should just give into Republicans on stimulus: conservative

Writing in the Washington Post this Wednesday, conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin says that as Republicans and Democrats get closer to a new stimulus deal, there’s no doubt that some in the Democratic base will be disappointed by what’s in it.

“While the two Georgia Senate runoff races have yet to be decided, the long and tortured path to a possible deal tells us a lot about how the parties will operate in an era in which Democrats will control the White House and narrowly hold the House while the Senate remains closely divided and subject to a filibuster,” she writes.

But saying “it’s not enough,” or “we should hold out for more” is rarely productive, according to Rubin.

“The stimulus package is a case in point. President-elect Joe Biden is telling Democrats to make the deal now — and then wait until he is in office to get more,” she writes.

