Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Disgusting and a coward’: Gov. Andrew Cuomo shreds bar manager who hospitalized cop over COVID restrictions

Published

13 mins ago

on

Andrew Cuomo appears at a press conference (WIVB/screen grab)

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) on Monday blasted the general manager of a Staten Island bar who was accused of flouting COVID-19 restrictions and assaulting a deputy.

At a press conference, Cuomo was asked about Daniel Presti’s recent confrontation with a member of law enforcement, who was trying to arrest him for violating public orders against serving patrons.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Staten Island has gone from the lowest death rate in the city to the highest death rate in the city,” Cuomo explained. “There are a couple of primary New York values. One of them was you don’t assault a police officer.”

“They are defending a person who drove his car into a law enforcement officer, drove 100 yards with the law enforcement officer clinging to the hood for his life,” the governor continued. “And that’s who they’re championing? Someone who attacked a law enforcement officer?”

Cuomo accused some local leaders of trying to “glamorize” Presti’s actions.

“Congratulations, you represented your people well. More have died,” he quipped. “No. It’s repugnant to the values of any real New Yorker. You never assault a police officer. Tough guy drives his car into a police officer. No. It’s disgusting and a coward.”

Watch the video below from WIVB.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Disgusting and a coward’: Gov. Andrew Cuomo shreds bar manager who hospitalized cop over COVID restrictions

Published

11 mins ago

on

December 7, 2020

By

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) on Monday blasted the general manager of a Staten Island bar who was accused of flouting COVID-19 restrictions and assaulting a deputy.

At a press conference, Cuomo was asked about Daniel Presti's recent confrontation with a member of law enforcement, who was trying to arrest him for violating public orders against serving patrons.

"Staten Island has gone from the lowest death rate in the city to the highest death rate in the city," Cuomo explained. "There are a couple of primary New York values. One of them was you don't assault a police officer."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Trump supporter flips out on cop after threatening to burn down Starbucks

Published

21 mins ago

on

December 7, 2020

By

One of President Donald Trump's supporters went berserk during a demonstration in New York City.

The man, who appears to be the infamously annoying Trump fan Dion Cini, threatened to burn down a Starbucks while clashing with counter-protesters in Rockefeller Plaza, where some of the president's supporters gathered to wave signs and pester passersby.

"That's when the [Trump] group showed up and started shouting profanities, and saying how 'it's Proud Boys' turn,'" says Tik Tok user megrabah, who posted videos of the incident.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘A prodigious amount of losing’: Top legal reporter mocks Trump campaign’s record of humiliating defeat

Published

30 mins ago

on

December 7, 2020

By

The Trump campaign's legal team and its allies have now lost 48 out 49 legal cases that they've presented before judges, good for a winning percentage of just over two percent.

The latest defeats came at the hands of judges in Michigan and Georgia, who both shot down motions by Sidney Powell, the Trump-loving attorney whose promise to "unleash the kraken" has so far resulted in a string of election defeats.

Continue Reading
 
 