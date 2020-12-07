‘Disgusting and a coward’: Gov. Andrew Cuomo shreds bar manager who hospitalized cop over COVID restrictions

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) on Monday blasted the general manager of a Staten Island bar who was accused of flouting COVID-19 restrictions and assaulting a deputy.
At a press conference, Cuomo was asked about Daniel Presti’s recent confrontation with a member of law enforcement, who was trying to arrest him for violating public orders against serving patrons.
“Staten Island has gone from the lowest death rate in the city to the highest death rate in the city,” Cuomo explained. “There are a couple of primary New York values. One of them was you don’t assault a police officer.”
“They are defending a person who drove his car into a law enforcement officer, drove 100 yards with the law enforcement officer clinging to the hood for his life,” the governor continued. “And that’s who they’re championing? Someone who attacked a law enforcement officer?”
Cuomo accused some local leaders of trying to “glamorize” Presti’s actions.
“Congratulations, you represented your people well. More have died,” he quipped. “No. It’s repugnant to the values of any real New Yorker. You never assault a police officer. Tough guy drives his car into a police officer. No. It’s disgusting and a coward.”
Watch the video below from WIVB.
