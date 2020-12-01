DOJ investigating possible pay for presidential pardon scheme linked to White House: CNN

The Dept. of Justice is investigating a bribery scheme that involves what amounts to the possible purchase of a presidential pardon.

The investigation into the “potential crime” is “related to funneling money to the White House or related political committee in exchange for a presidential pardon, according to court records unsealed Tuesday in federal court,” CNN reports.

Federal prosecutors believe a large cache of cell phones and other “devices revealed emails that showed allegedly criminal activity, including a ‘secret lobbying scheme’ and a bribery conspiracy that offered ‘a substantial political contribution in exchange for a presidential pardon or reprieve of sentence’ for a convicted defendant whose name is redacted, according to the redacted documents.”

