Quantcast
Connect with us

DOJ investigating possible pay for presidential pardon scheme linked to White House: CNN

Published

1 min ago

on

Bill Barr and Donald Trump (AFP)

The Dept. of Justice is investigating a bribery scheme that involves what amounts to the possible purchase of a presidential pardon.

The investigation into the “potential crime” is “related to funneling money to the White House or related political committee in exchange for a presidential pardon, according to court records unsealed Tuesday in federal court,” CNN reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Federal prosecutors believe a large cache of cell phones and other “devices revealed emails that showed allegedly criminal activity, including a ‘secret lobbying scheme’ and a bribery conspiracy that offered ‘a substantial political contribution in exchange for a presidential pardon or reprieve of sentence’ for a convicted defendant whose name is redacted, according to the redacted documents.”

This is a breaking news and developing story. 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

DOJ investigating possible pay for presidential pardon scheme linked to White House: CNN

Published

6 mins ago

on

December 1, 2020

By

The Dept. of Justice is investigating a bribery scheme that involves what amounts to the possible purchase of a presidential pardon.

The investigation into the "potential crime" is "related to funneling money to the White House or related political committee in exchange for a presidential pardon, according to court records unsealed Tuesday in federal court," CNN reports.

Federal prosecutors believe a large cache of cell phones and other "devices revealed emails that showed allegedly criminal activity, including a 'secret lobbying scheme' and a bribery conspiracy that offered 'a substantial political contribution in exchange for a presidential pardon or reprieve of sentence' for a convicted defendant whose name is redacted, according to the redacted documents."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

WATCH: Lou Dobbs goes on angry rant against Bill Barr — and suggests he may be ‘compromised’

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 1, 2020

By

Fox Business News host Lou Dobbs went on a rant against Attorney General Bill Barr after he revealed in an Associated Press piece that there was no widespread fraud in the 2020 election. The argument effectively ended Trump's legal efforts to steal the election from President-elect Joe Biden.

Dobbs falsely claimed "significant developments in six battleground states," but didn't explain what those developments were.

He claimed that the Republicans "in name only," corporate America, radical Dems and big-tech, which has tried "to overthrow his presidency for years."

Now, however, Barr has joined "the radical Dems, the deep state and the resistance."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Elizabeth Warren presses Joe Biden to enact ‘effective economic stimulus’ with single pen stroke: Cancel student debt

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 1, 2020

By

In an exchange with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell during Tuesday's Senate Banking Committee hearing, Sen. Elizabeth Warren pushed for President-elect Joe Biden to cancel student loan debt via executive authority, which the Massachusetts Democrat said would provide much-needed economic relief to millions of households, thus contributing to a stronger recovery in the aftermath of the coronavirus crisis.

As Common Dreams has reported, pressure is mounting on Biden to immediately cancel student loan debt upon taking office in January—a move that is within his power, popular with 60% of U.S. voters, and that progressives say is a clear-cut way to improve working people's lives in the midst of widespread financial hardship.

Continue Reading
 
 