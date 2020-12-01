DOJ investigating possible pay for presidential pardon scheme linked to White House: CNN
The Dept. of Justice is investigating a bribery scheme that involves what amounts to the possible purchase of a presidential pardon.
The investigation into the “potential crime” is “related to funneling money to the White House or related political committee in exchange for a presidential pardon, according to court records unsealed Tuesday in federal court,” CNN reports.
Federal prosecutors believe a large cache of cell phones and other “devices revealed emails that showed allegedly criminal activity, including a ‘secret lobbying scheme’ and a bribery conspiracy that offered ‘a substantial political contribution in exchange for a presidential pardon or reprieve of sentence’ for a convicted defendant whose name is redacted, according to the redacted documents.”
WATCH: Lou Dobbs goes on angry rant against Bill Barr — and suggests he may be ‘compromised’
Fox Business News host Lou Dobbs went on a rant against Attorney General Bill Barr after he revealed in an Associated Press piece that there was no widespread fraud in the 2020 election. The argument effectively ended Trump's legal efforts to steal the election from President-elect Joe Biden.
Dobbs falsely claimed "significant developments in six battleground states," but didn't explain what those developments were.
He claimed that the Republicans "in name only," corporate America, radical Dems and big-tech, which has tried "to overthrow his presidency for years."
Now, however, Barr has joined "the radical Dems, the deep state and the resistance."
Elizabeth Warren presses Joe Biden to enact ‘effective economic stimulus’ with single pen stroke: Cancel student debt
In an exchange with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell during Tuesday's Senate Banking Committee hearing, Sen. Elizabeth Warren pushed for President-elect Joe Biden to cancel student loan debt via executive authority, which the Massachusetts Democrat said would provide much-needed economic relief to millions of households, thus contributing to a stronger recovery in the aftermath of the coronavirus crisis.
As Common Dreams has reported, pressure is mounting on Biden to immediately cancel student loan debt upon taking office in January—a move that is within his power, popular with 60% of U.S. voters, and that progressives say is a clear-cut way to improve working people's lives in the midst of widespread financial hardship.