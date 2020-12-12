Don Jr announced as ‘founding journalist’ at new company that will ‘make news credible again’

On Saturday, PR Newswire reported that Donald Trump Jr. will be “the first of six founding journalists and public figures in ‘OG1’,” a company that will supposedly use blockchain — the technology behind cryptocurrencies — to “make news credible again.”
“Americans know the media is broken, we don’t have to focus on the negative. The need for accurate, censorship-proof news is both a fundamental right and an enormous opportunity,” said Trump Jr. in a statement. “Together with Kimberly [Guilfoyle] and the amazing people in OMP, we have the technology, capital, and moral imperative to build this. Let’s get it done.”
According to the report, “As a special acquisition strategy, OMP is a multi-platform vehicle made of ‘buy-or-build’ assets in cable, print, and digital distribution. In addition to extensive financing capabilities, OMP brings unique blockchain technology called Overline Verified Viewer,” that, according to Overline CEO Patrick McConlogue, will “award viewers with digital coins that prove their viewership of a given segment or news anchor.” This will supposedly ensure “you don’t just have more credible reporters, you have more credible viewers.”
Trump Jr.’s political future has been shrouded in speculation, with some predicting he will run for president in 2024 — although this would presumably depend on whether his father does the same.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.