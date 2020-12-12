Quantcast
Connect with us

Don Jr announced as ‘founding journalist’ at new company that will ‘make news credible again’

Published

6 mins ago

on

Donald Trump Jr. speaks at campaign event in Ohio (screen grab)

On Saturday, PR Newswire reported that Donald Trump Jr. will be “the first of six founding journalists and public figures in ‘OG1’,” a company that will supposedly use blockchain — the technology behind cryptocurrencies — to “make news credible again.”

“Americans know the media is broken, we don’t have to focus on the negative. The need for accurate, censorship-proof news is both a fundamental right and an enormous opportunity,” said Trump Jr. in a statement. “Together with Kimberly [Guilfoyle] and the amazing people in OMP, we have the technology, capital, and moral imperative to build this. Let’s get it done.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the report, “As a special acquisition strategy, OMP is a multi-platform vehicle made of ‘buy-or-build’ assets in cable, print, and digital distribution. In addition to extensive financing capabilities, OMP brings unique blockchain technology called Overline Verified Viewer,” that, according to Overline CEO Patrick McConlogue, will “award viewers with digital coins that prove their viewership of a given segment or news anchor.” This will supposedly ensure “you don’t just have more credible reporters, you have more credible viewers.”

Trump Jr.’s political future has been shrouded in speculation, with some predicting he will run for president in 2024 — although this would presumably depend on whether his father does the same.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Don Jr announced as ‘founding journalist’ at new company that will ‘make news credible again’

Published

5 mins ago

on

December 12, 2020

By

On Saturday, PR Newswire reported that Donald Trump Jr. will be "the first of six founding journalists and public figures in 'OG1'," a company that will supposedly use blockchain — the technology behind cryptocurrencies — to "make news credible again."

"Americans know the media is broken, we don't have to focus on the negative. The need for accurate, censorship-proof news is both a fundamental right and an enormous opportunity," said Trump Jr. in a statement. "Together with Kimberly [Guilfoyle] and the amazing people in OMP, we have the technology, capital, and moral imperative to build this. Let's get it done."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

How the Trump-damaged GOP is headed down a dark path that could last for decades to come

Published

20 mins ago

on

December 12, 2020

By

The Electoral College vote is just days away yet Trump and his Republican minions are still attempting to achieve the impossible despite more than 50 post-election losses in court over the last six weeks. Throughout Trump's presidency, his colleagues have often remained mum on critical issues refusing to push back against him for fear of retaliation but the latest coup has gone much further than it should have.

An editorial published by The Daily Beast offers a measured assessment of Republicans' abandonment of Constitutional greatness to embrace polarization and divisiveness. The quixotic Texas lawsuit rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court proves just have far Republicans are really willing to go in the name of Trumpism.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘Dude, you lost’: Trump swamped with ridicule after ‘WE HAVE JUST BEGUN TO FIGHT!!!’ Twitter boast

Published

42 mins ago

on

December 12, 2020

By

As part of his ongoing Twitter freakout after the Supreme Court shot down a lawsuit brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to help him stay in office, Donald Trump boldly declared on Twitter, "WE HAVE JUST BEGUN TO FIGHT!!!" which was promptly and brutally mocked by critics telling the president it's time to pack his bags because it's over.

Moments after writing "I WON THE ELECTION IN A LANDSLIDE," the president followed up with his promise to his followers that he will continue to battle.

Continue Reading
 
 

Happy Holidays!

As a special thank you from all of us at Raw, we're offering Raw Story ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week. Now 'til Dec. 31st.

The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE