‘Duped’ Trump supporters will realize they got suckered by ‘mountains of misinformation’: Georgia official

Supporters of Donald Trump will soon realize that they were mislead about the 2020 presidential campaign, which was won by President-elect Joe Biden.

Republican Lt. Gov. of Georgia Geoff Duncan made the prediction while being interviewed by Judy Woodruff on the PBS NewsHour on Thursday.

Woodruff noted that 106 Republican members of Congress are calling upon the Supreme Court to overturn the election results in four states.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s a pretty powerful group of people who are saying that what you did in Georgia doesn’t hold up under the law,” Woodruff noted.

“You know, I think there’s going to be hundreds of thousands if not millions of people that wake up in the coming days and weeks that realize they’ve been duped,” he predicted. “They’ve been duped by mountains of misinformation.”

“Judy, to be honest with you, it’s not America, it’s not democracy,” Duncan said.

"I was proud of his four years of conservative leadership," @GeoffDuncanGA says of President Trump. "But it's time to move on." He says the GOP should "focus looking ahead to where the tone and quality of our voice is more important than the volume of our voice." pic.twitter.com/2pTcYrnhSq — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) December 10, 2020