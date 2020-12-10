‘Duped’ Trump supporters will realize they got suckered by ‘mountains of misinformation’: Georgia official
Supporters of Donald Trump will soon realize that they were mislead about the 2020 presidential campaign, which was won by President-elect Joe Biden.
Republican Lt. Gov. of Georgia Geoff Duncan made the prediction while being interviewed by Judy Woodruff on the PBS NewsHour on Thursday.
Woodruff noted that 106 Republican members of Congress are calling upon the Supreme Court to overturn the election results in four states.
“That’s a pretty powerful group of people who are saying that what you did in Georgia doesn’t hold up under the law,” Woodruff noted.
“You know, I think there’s going to be hundreds of thousands if not millions of people that wake up in the coming days and weeks that realize they’ve been duped,” he predicted. “They’ve been duped by mountains of misinformation.”
“Judy, to be honest with you, it’s not America, it’s not democracy,” Duncan said.
"I was proud of his four years of conservative leadership," @GeoffDuncanGA says of President Trump. "But it's time to move on."
He says the GOP should "focus looking ahead to where the tone and quality of our voice is more important than the volume of our voice." pic.twitter.com/2pTcYrnhSq
— PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) December 10, 2020
2020 Election
IG investigating Mike Pompeo to leave job ‘earlier than I anticipated’: report
On Thursday, The Washington Post reported that the inspector general of the State Department is leaving his position on Friday — shortly after a spokesman for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attacked an investigation he had been conducting into official trips the secretary took with his wife.
"Inspector General Matthew Klimow told colleagues that he is leaving 'a little bit earlier than I anticipated,' noting that 'it was determined' that he must relinquish his duties in compliance with the Vacancies Reform Act, a law that allows acting officials to serve for 210 days after a vacancy is declared," reported John Hudson. "The State Department declined to comment. When he first took the job, U.S. officials had said that Klimow would hold the position until late December."
2020 Election
Texas AG hit by FBI subpoena as he tries to overturn the 2020 presidential election: report
On Thursday, Tony Plohetski of the Austin American-Statesman confirmed that FBI agents have served Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton with a federal subpoena as part of their criminal investigation into allegations he accepted bribes and abused his office.
NEW: FBI agents delivered at least one federal subpoena to the Texas Attorney General's office Wednesday for information in an ongoing investigation involving AG Ken Paxton, three sources confirm, indicating the seriousness with which they are taking allegations against Paxton. pic.twitter.com/hn77HfcDwj
2020 Election
Swing states tear into Texas AG for ‘seditious abuse’ of the courts in blistering legal filings
On Thursday, POLITICO reported that the swing states being sued by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton have responded with a series of furious legal briefs accusing him of abuse of the judicial process.
“The Court should not abide this seditious abuse of the judicial process, and should send a clear and unmistakable signal that such abuse must never be replicated,” said the brief from Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.