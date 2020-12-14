Early police stops have long-term criminal justice consequences for Black youth: research
Annie McGlynn-Wright could find no shortage of painful examples of police stopping Black youth when she was working through her University of Washington research — but she wanted to learn more about what happened after those stops, and how those early-in-life experiences, depending on race, might shape the rest of a child’s life. The results of the UW study, which was published in late October, were straightforward: Police encounters during childhood increase the risk of arrests in young adulthood for Black students, but not white students. The study, launched nearly 20 years ago, comes in the…
‘Little baby sore loser’ Trump looks weaker by the day since losing the election: MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch
MSNBC's Donny Deutsch said President Donald Trump has already lost his grip on the public consciousness, and he'll quickly fade from view once he leaves the White House.
The "Morning Joe" contributor said Trump will leave next month, and he doesn't believe that he can maintain his stranglehold on the media after he stops being president.
"He will leave and, you know, I'm going to quote Karl Rove, which I often do," Deutsch joked. "I have Karl Rove quotes next to my bed. You know, America doesn't like a sore loser, they like a comeback story, but something in our culture, who we are, what we're about that a sore loser is kind of the bottom of the food chain. I think that's going to stick with Trump."
Trump campaign’s latest ‘stunning’ legal failure detailed by conservative attorney
Andrew McCarthy, a former assistant United States attorney for the Southern District of New York and current columnist for The National Review, tore apart President Donald Trump's legal team this week for what he described as a "stunning" failure to produce evidence.
In his analysis of a recent Trump campaign legal defeat, McCarthy zeroed in on a decision written by Trump-appointed Judge Brett H. Ludwig, who didn't deny that the campaign had standing and instead let it present all of its evidence of purportedly massive voter fraud before the court.
Below-average fires in 2020 despite monster blazes: EU
There was a lower-than-average number of wildfires in 2020 despite hotspots such as California and Australia being hit by blazes of unprecedented intensity, the European Union's satellite monitoring service said Monday.
A year of data collected by the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS) showed that carbon emissions from fires were set to be lower than previous years and that 2020 was one of the lowest years for active fires globally.
Despite this, it said that the worst affected areas had experienced above average fire intensity, leading to roughly 1.7 billion tonnes of carbon pollution.