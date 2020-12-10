Quantcast
Connect with us

Eco ‘sabotage’: Trump EPA issues last-minute rule to make action on climate and pollution harder for Biden

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump in coal hard hat thumbs up
Donald Trump in coal helmet giving a double thumbs up during West Virginia rally. May 2016 (Photo: Screen capture)

With President Donald Trump’s first term soon coming to an end, the Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday finalized a rule that critics are calling a last-minute attempt to “sabotage” future efforts by President-elect Joe Biden’s incoming administration to tackle the intertwined climate and pollution crises.

Capping off nearly four years of Trump and members of his administration working to roll back over 100 environmental and public health protections in the service of corporate polluters, the new rule changes how the EPA calculates the costs and benefits of new policies on air pollution under the Clean Air Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new requirements, as the Washington Post reports, “instruct the agency to weigh all the economic costs of curbing an air pollutant but disregard many of the incidental benefits that arise, such as illnesses and deaths avoided by a potential regulation. In other words, if reducing emissions from power plants also saves tens of thousands of lives each year by cutting soot, those ‘co-benefits’ should be not be counted.”

Former coal lobbyist and current EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler announced the finalization during a virtual event with the Heritage Foundation, saying, “thanks to President Trump’s leadership, we are ensuring that future rulemakings under the Clean Air Act are transparent, fair, and consistent with EPA governing statutes.”

Environmental and public health advocates pushed back against Wheeler’s framing, blasting the rule as not only yet another piece of the outgoing administration’s deregulatory agenda but also a blatant attempt to hamstring Biden, who ran on a promise to deliver environmental and climate justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For four years, this administration has waged war on public health by kowtowing to polluters,” Environmental Working Group president Ken Cook said of Trump’s first term. “Now, on the way out the door, this amounts to sabotaging the efforts of the incoming administration to protect Americans from dirty air.”

“It will literally be a breath of fresh air to soon have a president and an EPA working each day to make Americans and the planet healthier and safe,” he added of Biden’s planned January 20 inauguration. “But Administrator Wheeler and President Trump are hellbent on making that job as difficult as possible.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Proposed in June, the final rule comes in the midst of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, noted Chris Saeger, a spokesperson for Accountable.US. Early research has tied air pollution to a heightened risk of dying from Covid-19, which had killed over 288,700 people in the United States, according to John Hopkins University’s tracker.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Donald Trump must be held accountable for selling out Americans’ air quality to big oil companies and fossil fuel lobbyists during a public health emergency,” Saeger said. “To restore our nation, the Biden administration must raise standards for the air we breath by rejecting these irresponsible policies that reward the special interests the Trump administration used to work for.”

Emily Davis, senior attorney in the Natural Resources Defense Council’s Climate & Clean Energy Program, also called on the next administration to forge a new path on pollution policy.

“This is an egregious 11th-hour attempt to handcuff the incoming administration and undercut the benefits of clean air—in the worst days of a global health crisis,” she said of the new rule. “Our country is struggling to address racial injustice and a deadly pandemic magnified by pollution, which all heavily impact Black, Latino, and low-income people.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Biden administration should deep-six this dishonest and dangerous rule—and allow EPA to re-embrace its core mission, which is to protect public health and our environment,” Davis added. “We’ll use every tool, and look forward to working with the Biden team, to ensure that healthier future for all.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Seth Meyers ridicules Ted Cruz for agreeing to humiliate himself helping Trump with his ‘legal face-plant’

Published

19 mins ago

on

December 9, 2020

By

"Late Night" host Seth Meyers hilariously mocked Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Wednesday night during his "Closer Look" segment because he agreed to try President Donald Trump's election fraud case at the Supreme Court.

The Harvard Law grad has availed himself of multiple opportunities to humiliate himself at the expense of Trump, so it isn't entirely shocking that he volunteered for this one. In all likelihood, Cruz won't have to make good on his promise because Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's case is about as solid as the other 52 lawsuits that Trump has lost over the past month.

"Now, I'm betting Ted Cruz knew that the Supreme Court wasn't going to take the case," said Meyers. "So, he had nothing to lose by posturing and offering to participate. Say what you will about Ted Cruz; the man is crafty. Remember, any time you see someone succeed despite reverse charisma, they crafty."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ron DeSantis’ ex-judicial commissioner explains the real reason he thinks Florida data scientist was targeted

Published

46 mins ago

on

December 9, 2020

By

Scientist Rebekah Jones sounded the alarm early on about Gov. Ron DeSantis' hiding the truth about the COVID-19 pandemic in Florida. In a bombshell report from the South Florida Sun-Sentinel the governor was outed for suppressing bad news, spreading “dangerous misinformation,” and ignoring inconvenient facts about the virus.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Republican AGs don’t mind getting fooled again in backing Texas lawsuit to overthrow election

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 9, 2020

By

Are the nation’s Republican attorneys general ever going to get tired of losing?

No fewer than 17 of them have joined a Texas lawsuit asking the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate the 2020 presidential election results of four battleground blue states. Their unprecedented Unholy Grail: To reverse the will of the people in their fellow sovereign states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Legal experts of all stripes have roundly condemned the Texas effort as not even rising to the level of a frivolous lawsuit. But Job One for the Republican officeholders is not to win, but rather to placate the Audience of One and his frothing base in their home states. Politically speaking, a loss equals a win (and campaign donations) for statewide Republican officials. A stand on principle would equal putting one’s home in the sights of raging Proud Boys. 

Continue Reading
 
 
Skip to toolbar Log Out
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE