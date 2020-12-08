Quantcast
Connect with us

Efforts to stop Trump’s border wall construction could extend long past Inauguration Day

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump. (Christos S / Shutterstock.com)

When Carlos Flores filed suit against the Trump administration last summer, the Laredo-based attorney said he wanted to help his clients try to stave off border wall construction on their stretch of the Texas-Mexico border at least until the presidential election in hopes of seeing a new administration take over.

But with the election over and Trump set to give way to President-elect Joe Biden next month, Flores said the court battles over Trump’s signature promise could stretch well past next month’s inauguration.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I could foresee that there are going to be some significant legal battles between now and at least Jan. 20 and possible further into 2021,” he said. “It depends on how quickly and how decisively the Biden administration reacts to what’s going on down here.”

Flores represents Zapata County and two South Texas landowners in a lawsuit challenging Trump’s 2017 executive order mandating construction of a physical barrier on the border. It also challenges a series of environmental waivers issued in May aimed at fast-tracking almost 70 miles of barrier from Webb County to Zapata County.

The lawsuit alleges the administration violated the Fifth Amendment’s due process clause, which provides for equal protection under the law. The executive order “creates a 2nd Class United States citizen at the southern border who can have their land seized wholesale based on racist and white nationalist motives,” the lawsuit states.

During the campaign, Biden said his administration would not build another mile of barrier should he win, and his campaign website states that during his first 100 days in office, he will end the “so-called National Emergency” that Trump declared in order to divert Department of Defense money to help build the barrier.

Still, Flores worries that the border barrier may not be among Biden’s immediate priorities, which could allow the Department of Homeland Security to continue moving forward until it gets new marching orders.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The thing I am really concerned about is that as we head into the winter months, the pandemic is going to get worse,” Flores said. “And on day one he’s going to have an economic crisis.”

Jessica Bolter, a policy analyst with the Migration Policy Institute, said last month that Biden could immediately end Trump’s emergency declaration, but it’s unclear how that would affect ongoing construction projects and the money already dedicated to them.

“Ending the transfer of future funds doesn’t mean in itself that wall construction stops,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Trump administration shows no signs of slowing progress on one of his most high-profile campaign promises. A U.S. Customs and Border Protection online tracker of border wall construction indicates a 69-mile stretch of new barrier is under construction in Webb County, and another 52-mile project is in the “pre-construction” phase.

The government hasn’t built anything on the land that’s part of Flores’ lawsuit; court documents show that last month the federal government was granted more time to file documents seeking to dismiss the lawsuit, which would allow the project to proceed. Flores said hearings are possible as late as next month.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s all going to depend how aggressive the feds are in moving forward with the construction,” he said. “I just don’t know why they would spend all this money. I guess people feel like they’re going to get fired by President Trump between now and Jan. 20, I don’t know.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

LISTEN: Rudy Giuliani calls radio show from the hospital to rail against COVID restrictions

Published

5 mins ago

on

December 8, 2020

By

Speaking to 77 WABC Radio this Tuesday, Rudy Giuliani, who'd recently been diagnosed with coronavirus, said that he feels "100 percent" better after taking a "cocktail" administered to him at the hospital. "It works very quickly -- wow!"

When asked how the experience would affect him and his views on the virus, Giuliani said, "things happen in life, and you have to go with them -- you can't overreact to them."

"Otherwise, you let the fear of illness drive your entire life," he said, later adding, "I'd rather face risk than live in a basement all my life."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s COVID-19 screw-ups are costing him big with his New York hotel: report

Published

25 mins ago

on

December 8, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is about to have a hefty bill come due in his first few years after leaving office. Reports on his taxes, financial disclosures and loans revealed Trump owes about $479 million that is about to come due when he leaves office. At the worst possible time for him, his New York hotel is now losing money as the coronavirus pandemic is driving people away from the hospitality industry again.

According to Washington Post reporter David Fahrenthold, Trump hotel executives revealed in an investor call that the crowds have stopped coming to his luxury property in Manhattan.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

CNN’s Jake Tapper taken aback by Trump’s latest ‘nonsense’ rant – and compares it to a suicide cult

Published

33 mins ago

on

December 8, 2020

By

During a segment on CNN this Tuesday, Jake Tapper discussed how President Trump is continuing to push conspiracy theories that the 2020 election was stolen from him, telling a reporter at a recent vaccine summit that "we'll have to see" who will occupy the White House in the next administration.

"You didn't win in the swing states, we're not gonna have to wait and see who the next administration is because it's gonna be the Biden-Harris administration, and the only terrible thing that's going on are President Trump and his supporters trying to subvert the will of the people," Tapper said.

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE