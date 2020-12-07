Expert: Donald Trump’s psychological makeup makes defeat a humiliation he cannot abide — at any cost
The United States has now exceeded 15 million confirmed cases of Covid-19, with casualties at the rate of one Pearl Harbor attack per day. Over 100,000 have been hospitalized, overwhelming medical systems, and this is still before the spike of Thanksgiving weekend, when over 1 million traveled by air.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump has not attended a coronavirus task force meeting in 6 months. Rather, in the past week, he sent out 145 “tweets” lashing out at the results of his lost election. According to news reports, he “barely shows up to work, ignoring the health and economic crises afflicting the nation, and largely clearing his public schedule of meetings unrelated to his desperate bid to rewrite the election results.”
“They cheated and they rigged our presidential election, but we will still win it,” he declared at a Georgia rally over the weekend, which tightly packed crowds without masks, repeatedly chanting, “Four more years!”
Donald Trump’s psychological makeup makes defeat a humiliation he cannot abide—at all cost. This is why a projected half-million deaths by the end of winter only causes him to withdraw from any reminders and to demand that his followers risk their lives even further. This is also why, the closer we get to inauguration and his defeat becomes undeniable, the more dangerous and extreme his efforts to disrupt will become. A mentally incapacitated president is dangerous not only for his incapacities, but for the efforts he will make to cover up his incapacities.
To prepare for this period, I wrote my “Profile of a Nation,” which is full of interventions. But please also consult us at dangerouscase.org, or visit me at bandylee.com (Dr. Lee does not take payment for her book or other services related to this topic).
2020 Election
‘A failed con’: Trump supporter blasted as a ‘grifting liar’ for lying about voter fraud
One of President Donald Trump's top supporters pushing conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election received a brutal fact check on Monday.
Matt Schlapp, the chair of the American Conservative Union, has been alleging election fraud in Nevada.
On Monday, he reportedly sent out a fundraising appeal based on claiming his organization had "uncovered massive amounts of fraud" in Nevada.
Veteran Nevada reporter Jon Ralston, the editor of The Nevada Independent offered a brutal fact check.
"I'm in Nevada, too, Matt, and you are a grifting liar. You have not uncovered 'massive amounts of fraud.' Those numbers you are passing on to suckers to extract $35 from them are phony. A NV judge destroyed all your claims, leaving you only with a failed con," Ralston reported.
2020 Election
Trump says Georgia Republicans will be ‘solely responsible’ for GOP loss of US Senate: ‘People are ANGRY!’
The Georgia runoff elections that will determine control of the U.S. Senate will not be held until January, but Republicans are already playing the blame game over who will be held responsible if Democrats prevail.
Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) and interim Sen. Kelly Loeffler are running in the January 5th elections. Trump traveled to Georgia for a Saturday rally for the two, but only let them speak for a combined 2 minutes.
On Monday, Trump blasted three statewide elected officials in Georgia for not going along with his scheme to overturn the election results. Trump lost the state to President-elect Joe Biden.
2020 Election
‘DeSantis is out of control’: Florida governor ripped for ‘Gestapo tactics’ after raid on whistleblower’s home
"Gestapo" trended nationwide on Twitter on Monday after Florida state police raided the home of a COVID-19 whistleblower.
Former Department of Health data scientist Rebekah Jones posted video of the raid on Twitter, with harsh words for Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL).
1/There will be no update today.
At 8:30 am this morning, state police came into my house and took all my hardware and tech.