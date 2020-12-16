Quantcast
Connect with us

Far-right activist Charlie Kirk loses it over Mitch McConnell congratulating Biden

Published

47 mins ago

on

Charlie Kirk - CNN screenshot

On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — known for being one of the fiercest GOP partisans on Capitol Hill — acknowledged Democrat Joe Biden as president-elect and congratulated him along with vice president-elect Kamala Harris. And McConnell is being slammed for it by far-right radio host and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

Kirk angrily told listeners: “If he had to and was getting pressure, he could have, at the very most, (said), ‘Today, I will recognize.’ I probably would have taken exception to that. But the term ‘congratulations’ inherently means that you are applauding and recognizing an achievement of success. When do you use ‘congratulations’ in your life? When people attain athletic accomplishments. When people get married, engaged.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Many Republican supporters of President Donald Trump have been claiming, without evidence, that Democrats stole the election from him by committing widespread voter fraud. But U.S. Attorney General William Barr, a Trump loyalist, has said that despite the Justice Department’s investigations into the subject, no evidence has emerged to indicate there was fraud that could have altered the result of the election. And the most right-wing U.S. Supreme Court in generations has rejected Republican lawsuits challenging the election results.

Regardless, Kirk implied that McConnell was congratulating Biden for some type of wrongdoing.

“You typically don’t use the term congratulations when someone just stole a bank, stole money from a bank,” Kirk told listeners. “You don’t go to your friends or your family members that might be engaging in criminal activity and say, ‘Congratulations.’ It’s typically not the right way to handle things.”

Here are tweets posted in response to Kirk’s attack on McConnell:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ex-Trump officials reveal how Ivanka and Kellyanne Conway meddled with CDC COVID guidelines

Published

4 mins ago

on

December 16, 2020

By

Two Trump-appointed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials this week revealed the lengths to which President Donald Trump's White House went to meddle with the agency's public health guidelines.

In interviews with the New York Times, former CDC chief of staff Kyle McGowan and his deputy, Amanda Campbell, detailed how multiple White House officials who had no expertise in public health would regularly order changes to the CDC's pandemic protocols.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

New ‘Trump Lame Duck Temper Tantrum’ tracker will document final gasps of nation’s ‘hateful’ outgoing president

Published

23 mins ago

on

December 16, 2020

By

After four years of "cruelty, recklessness, and cronyism" from the outgoing administration and about a month until President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, Public Citizen on Tuesday launched a web tool to track some of President Donald Trump's "most corrupt, norm-breaking, dangerous, and unjust actions during the lame duck session."

The tool comes after the Electoral College made Biden's win official on Monday, following weeks of frivolous lawsuits and unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud from Trump and his political allies—including 126 Republicans in Congress and 18 GOP attorneys general. Trump continued to tweet lies about the election on Tuesday.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Republicans are ‘defying all kinds of logic’ in ‘dumb’ quest to keep Trump in the White House: WaPo reporter

Published

39 mins ago

on

December 16, 2020

By

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Tuesday finally acknowledged that President-elect Joe Biden won the 2020 election, but that isn't stopping President Donald Trump and his allies from trying to reverse the outcome.

Appearing on CNN, Washington Post reporter Toluse Olorunnipa explained that McConnell is slowly trying to talk his party away from the president, who will be leaving the White House in a little over a month.

Continue Reading
 
 

Happy Holidays!

As a special thank you from all of us at Raw, we're offering Raw Story ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week. Now 'til Dec. 31st.

The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE