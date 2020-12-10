Quantcast
FDA clears COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer

1 min ago

Margaret Keenan receiving her COVID-19 vaccine. (Screenshot)

After hearing the research materials and answering questions from Pfizer’s vaccine experts, the Food and Drug Administration has officially approved the vaccine for the coronavirus.

President Donald Trump purchased just 100 million doses of the vaccine from Pfizer and 100 million from Moderna, which hasn’t been approved yet from the FDA. While he had an option to invest in more doses for all 350 million Americans, Trump declined. The administration has struggled trying to come up with a reason why.

According to the FDA, there are some problems with the virus, some have had allergic reactions to it when being vaccinated in the U.K. Some people develop a fever for a few days as well as discomfort around the injection site. However, the FDA ruled that the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh the problems.


Republicans’ election denialism will lead to violence — based on cult behavior: Ex-FBI deputy

4 mins ago

December 10, 2020

In a Thursday discussion about President Donald Trump's election loss, a former FBI assistant director for counterintelligence, Frank Figliuzzi, explained that he expects violence from the right-wing to get worse.

Figliuzzi began by lamenting that he's always the guy who comes on television to hand Americans the bad news that the sky is falling, but that his entire professional career is based on detecting when the sky is falling.

"I have no other training than to compare this and what we're seeing here to a radicalization process that leads to a flashpoint that leads to violence," he told MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace. "And the fact that people in suits and ties and expensive shoes who live in nice homes and have advanced degrees, some of them law degrees, and have fancy titles -- they're elected officials -- are all buying into this actually makes this mainstream madness."

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes fumes at Trump’s ‘depraved indifference’

14 mins ago

December 10, 2020

The United States reached yet another grim milestone on Wednesday when more than 3,000 people died from COVID-19 in the U.S. — which was the country's highest number of coronavirus-related deaths on a single day since the pandemic began. MSNBC's Chris Hayes has been stressing that because of President Donald Trump's woefully inadequate response, the pandemic has been much deadlier in the U.S. than it had to be. And during an angry commentary on Wednesday night, Hayes argued that "depraved indifference" was costing thousands of Americans their lives.

On his show "All In with Chris Hayes," the liberal host told viewers, "As the coronavirus continues to devastate this country, I am just finding it hard to hold my rage and my anguish together. We are watching a lack of action by the federal leadership in this country that feels almost criminal. It is depraved indifference at a level I cannot quite articulate."

Mitch McConnell is ready to kill the stimulus even if it will destroy America: report

31 mins ago

December 10, 2020

Talks are breaking down with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) again as Americans struggle for relief from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Washington Post reported Thursday that McConnell is still demanding protections for corporations from being sued if they put workers' lives in danger. Democrats won't compromise on it, with lawsuits already happening at a Tyson meatpacking plant in Iowa where executives took bets over how many employees would get sick. Meatpacking plants in particular, have a history of putting profits over health protections, which can impact not just workers but consumers as well.

