FDA clears COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer

After hearing the research materials and answering questions from Pfizer’s vaccine experts, the Food and Drug Administration has officially approved the vaccine for the coronavirus.

President Donald Trump purchased just 100 million doses of the vaccine from Pfizer and 100 million from Moderna, which hasn’t been approved yet from the FDA. While he had an option to invest in more doses for all 350 million Americans, Trump declined. The administration has struggled trying to come up with a reason why.

According to the FDA, there are some problems with the virus, some have had allergic reactions to it when being vaccinated in the U.K. Some people develop a fever for a few days as well as discomfort around the injection site. However, the FDA ruled that the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh the problems.