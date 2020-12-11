Federal judge slaps down Trump’s lawsuit to throw out thousands ballots in blue Wisconsin counties

This Friday, a circuit court judge in Wisconsin rejected President Trump’s lawsuit to throw out thousands of ballots in the blue counties of Dane and Milwaukee, the Wisconsin State Journal reports.
The ruling gives Trump one last chance to appeal the decision to the Wisconsin Supreme Court before the state’s presidential electors vote for President-elect Joe Biden on Monday. According to Reserve Judge Stephen Simanek, Trump’s attorneys failed to present compelling evidence that elections officials erroneously interpreted absentee ballot law.
Despite the fact that the categories of ballots the Trump campaign is challenging have deemed legal and valid by municipal, county and state authorities, the Trump campaign is ignoring that fact and seeking to void those ballots after they’ve been cast, according to the Journal.
“Simanek dismissed Trump’s opposition to voters who cast their ballot as ‘indefinitely confined.’ Simanek said state law has allowed the status for more than 30 years, which allows voters to self-certify without a doctor’s note or other proof that they are confined due to illness or infirmity, among other things, and can therefore receive their absentee ballot without providing a photo ID,” the Journal reports.
Read the full report over at The Wisconsin State Journal.
