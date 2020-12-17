Quantcast
Connect with us

Fox News facing advertiser headache after host called Jill Biden ‘illiterate’: report

Published

1 min ago

on

On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that one of Fox News’ advertisers is trying to distance itself after primetime host Tucker Carlson called incoming First Lady Jill Biden “illiterate.”

“In a statement to the Washington Post’s Jeremy Barr, a representative from meat delivery company ButcherBox, which advertised during Wednesday night’s show, said the firm will look to no longer run its ads during Carlson’s 8 p.m. ET program,” reported Justin Baragona. “‘Our current ad strategy includes the purchase of remnant ad space, which is what last night’s advertisement was a part of,’ the representative stated. ‘One of our core values as an organization is relentless improvement, so in that spirit we will be evaluating how we can restrict this particular time slot from future ad buys.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

Carlson made the remarks during an attack on Jill Biden’s academic credentials, mocking the idea that her doctorate in education entitles her to the honorific, “Dr.” — which it does.

In recent years, Carlson’s program has been a flash point of controversy for the Fox News Channel, with dozens of advertisers pulling out or threatening to pull out following various remarks on his program. Carlson lost advertisers after claiming that immigrants make America “poorer and dirtier,” and after a tape was exposed of him calling Iraqis “semi-literate primitive monkeys” and defending a convicted child polygamist.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Conservative columnist warns Bill Barr about what usually happens to Trump’s henchmen

Published

30 mins ago

on

December 17, 2020

By

Conservative Washington Post columnist Max Boot issued a serious warning to Attorney General Bill Barr: You could end up sleeping with the fishes.

Writing Thursday, Boot explained that Barr is slated to officially step down ahead of the Christmas holiday to spend more time with his family. But as any viewer of James Bond films knows, the henchmen of "the boss" usually end up being offed by the end of the film.

"If Bond doesn’t kill you, your own boss likely will," said Boot. "SPECTRE doesn’t tolerate failure, and those who don’t succeed are likely to be dismissed not just from their jobs but from their lives. You would think that Ernst Stavro Blofeld, Dr. No, Le Chiffre and all the rest would show some consideration to the loyal henchmen who labor so hard to carry out their plots for world domination. But no. One mistake and you’re fed to the sharks or piranhas — or simply electrocuted in your chair."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘We want blood’: Florida Democrats report threat in county carried by Biden

Published

41 mins ago

on

December 17, 2020

By

According to a report from the New York Times this Thursday, a threatening note was taped to the back door to the Democratic Party headquarters in Jacksonville, Florida.

“We want blood,” the note said, which was written on a copy of a webpage showing the names and faces of party officials. “You lost the election. Redress our grievances now or we will be back later.”

Chairman of the Democratic Executive Committee told the Times that the note was "kind of freaky."

According to security camera footage, the note was delivered by a man wearing a gas mask and gloves who carried the note in a plastic bag before taping it to the door.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Russia banned from Tokyo and Beijing Olympics — plus the 2022 World Cup

Published

53 mins ago

on

December 17, 2020

By

Russia's Olympic Committee on Thursday expressed its satisfaction with the Court of Arbitration for Sport's decision not to ban the country's athletes from participating in the Olympics.

Sport's highest court on Thursday barred Russia from the international stage for two years including the rearranged Tokyo Olympics and Beijing Winter Games, but halved a four-year ban for systemic doping imposed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

The country will also miss out on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, the Russian Olympic Committee's president Stanislav Pozdnyakov expressed satisfaction that CAS had not "collectively" banned Russia's athletes, who will still be able to participate under a neutral flag if they prove no connection to doping.

Continue Reading
 
 

Happy Holidays!

As a special thank you from all of us at Raw, we're offering Raw Story ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week. Now 'til Dec. 31st.

The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE