Fox personality rips Bill Barr as a reptile for not going along with Trump’s election fraud conspiracy theories

Fox News personality Jeanine Pirro lashed out at Attorney General Bill Barr on Saturday for not going along with President Donald Trump’s conspiracy theories about election fraud.

“Disputing President Donald Trump’s persistent, baseless claims, Attorney General William Barr declared Tuesday the U.S. Justice Department has uncovered no evidence of widespread voter fraud that could change the outcome of the 2020 election. Barr’s comments, in an interview with the The Associated Press, contradict the concerted effort by Trump, his boss, to subvert the results of last month’s voting and block President-elect Joe Biden from taking his place in the White House,” the AP reported Tuesday.

Barr admitted that “to date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election.”

But that wasn’t good enough for Fox personality Jeanine Pirro, who lashed out at AG Barr on Saturday.

“And you, Mr. Barr,” Pirro shouted at the camera, “are so deep in the swamp, you can’t see beyond your fellow reptiles.”

“And you are not the exceptional leader needed at this exceptional time in history,” she declared.

Pirro’s rant came on the four-week anniversary of Fox News calling the race for President-elect Joe Biden.