‘Frankly, I don’t know’: Vaccine czar admits he wasn’t consulted on Trump’s mysterious vaccine order

Dr. Moncef Slaoui, the federal government’s chief science adviser for Operation Warp Speed, said on Tuesday that he had not been consulted about President Donald Trump’s executive order concerning vaccines.

Fox News reported this week that the president intends to sign an executive order to emphasize an “America First” approach to vaccine distribution.

But Slaoui told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos that he is out of the loop on the president’s vaccine orders.

“Frankly, I don’t know, and frankly I’m staying out of this,” Slaoui said. “I can’t comment.”

“But you’re the chief science officer for Operation Warp Speed,” Stephanopoulos pointed out.

“I don’t know exactly what this order is about,” Slaoui admitted.

Watch the video below from ABC.

