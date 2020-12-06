Georgia Republican David Perdue mocked with empty podium at debate he refused to attend
Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) flopped so badly at his debate with Democratic opponent Jon Ossoff that he has continued to refuse to debate him again before the January runoff.
“At last night’s debate, millions saw that Perdue had no answers when I called him out on his record of blatant corruption, widespread disease, and economic devastation,” Ossoff tweeted after the debate was over. “Shame on you, Senator.”
Perdue then canceled their final debate.
— Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) October 29, 2020
Ossoff has hammered Perdue for running and hiding from being held accountable by his own voters.
Sunday evening, Perdue was supposed to show up for a final debate with Ossoff, but his refusal earned him mockery from the television networks hosting the event. According to Cook Political Report reporter Jessica Taylor, Perdue got an introduction, and the video showed his empty podium.
It’s the first #GASen debate of the night, and only Ossoff agreed to participate, so Perdue got an intro with an empty podium pic.twitter.com/8RUnMZtS7u
— Jessica Taylor (@JessicaTaylor) December 6, 2020
The debate” also showed a side-by-side of Ossoff and Perdue’s empty podium:
THEY DID A SIDE BY SIDE LOL pic.twitter.com/60Xb6rLNjb
— Brett Banditelli is tired – it ain't over yet (@banditelli) December 6, 2020
The debate between Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and Rev. Raphael Warnock is supposed to begin at 7 p.m. EST.
2020 Election
2020 Election
