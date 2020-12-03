Quantcast
Georgia Republicans slammed for only caring about Trump’s voter fraud lies when it threatens to harm them

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump delivers an update on the COVID-19 vaccine development on Nov. 13, 2020, in the Rose Garden of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour)

Republicans are growing increasingly worried that conspiracy theories about mass election fraud may depress voter turnout and could cost them in the upcoming Georgia runoffs, and according to the Washington Post’s Greg Sargent, there’s a “vile aspect” to this development that’s no laughing matter.

“Georgia Republicans don’t mind when Trump lies about the integrity of their elections in a way that they think will help them,” he writes. “They only mind when Trump lies about the integrity of their elections in a way that threatens to harm them.”

Republicans are reportedly worried that Trump will use his upcoming rally in the state to target Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who he accuses of dropping the ball in regards to his crusade to overturn the state’s election results — a tact that could discourage Trump voters from showing up.

In other words, Georgia Republicans are only worried when Trump’s destructive lies about election integrity come back to bite them. Otherwise they’re fine with voters thinking their votes in the general election might not have counted. “They want them to think that, in fact,” Sargent writes.

“In other words, Republicans need Trump to come to the state to enrage GOP voters by telling them the election was stolen from him, while also telling them that because of this, they should vote in the Senate runoffs to avenge him, and if they do, the votes will be counted accurately this time,” Sargent writes. “They want Trump to keep his voters in a delusional rage, but just channel it in a helpful way.”

Read the full op-ed over at The Washington Post.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
