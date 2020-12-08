‘Get a grip!’ James Clyburn goes ballistic on Lindsey Graham for indulging Trump’s coup fantasies

Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) on Tuesday tore into fellow South Carolina native Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for helping President Donald Trump push the false claim that he actually won the 2020 presidential election.

While appearing on CNN, Clyburn expressed outrage that Graham was going along with Trump’s scheme to pressure lawmakers in the state of Georgia to call a special session to overturn the 2020 election results.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Get a grip!” Clyburn fumed. “I think he’s lost grip on reality!”

He then explained that there was no way that the majority of American voters who backed President-elect Joe Biden this year will simply sit by while the GOP overturns the election they worked so hard to win.

“This country is not going to allow this kind of activity to take place,” he said. “I think that there are cooler heads that are prevailing. I thought I knew Lindsey Graham, I must have been mistaken.”

Clyburn also took on GOP leadership as a whole for not doing enough to accept the reality that Trump lost.

“For my Republican colleagues not to speak up in defense of this democracy, the best thing going in the world today, to run the risk of losing this fragile democracy because of the idiosyncrasies of one person, that’s what I think is at stake here,” he said. “We should not allow anything akin to this to be taking place in this country.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video below.