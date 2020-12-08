‘Get a grip!’ James Clyburn goes ballistic on Lindsey Graham for indulging Trump’s coup fantasies
Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) on Tuesday tore into fellow South Carolina native Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for helping President Donald Trump push the false claim that he actually won the 2020 presidential election.
While appearing on CNN, Clyburn expressed outrage that Graham was going along with Trump’s scheme to pressure lawmakers in the state of Georgia to call a special session to overturn the 2020 election results.
“Get a grip!” Clyburn fumed. “I think he’s lost grip on reality!”
He then explained that there was no way that the majority of American voters who backed President-elect Joe Biden this year will simply sit by while the GOP overturns the election they worked so hard to win.
“This country is not going to allow this kind of activity to take place,” he said. “I think that there are cooler heads that are prevailing. I thought I knew Lindsey Graham, I must have been mistaken.”
Clyburn also took on GOP leadership as a whole for not doing enough to accept the reality that Trump lost.
“For my Republican colleagues not to speak up in defense of this democracy, the best thing going in the world today, to run the risk of losing this fragile democracy because of the idiosyncrasies of one person, that’s what I think is at stake here,” he said. “We should not allow anything akin to this to be taking place in this country.”
Watch the video below.
2020 Election
Kayleigh McEnany: ‘Here’s what’s truthful — Democrats are anti-science’
Kayleigh McEnany, in her role as White House Press Secretary, claimed on Tuesday that "Democrats are anti-science" because they support COVID-19 safety measures.
During an appearance on Fox & Friends, McEnany railed at Democratic leaders who she blamed for restaurant dining restrictions in California.
"Here's what's truthful," McEnany asserted. "Democrats are anti-science. Democrats are anti-Constitution. As Admiral Giroir said, there is no science suggesting if you are outside, socially distanced, wearing your mask appropriately, that you cannot dine."
"There never was science showing that that schools should shut down because kids were super-spreaders," she continued. "That didn't exist. President Trump said that and here we are many months and the science, once again, is on our side as it's always been."
2020 Election
‘Get a grip!’ James Clyburn goes ballistic on Lindsey Graham for indulging Trump’s coup fantasies
Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) on Tuesday tore into fellow South Carolina native Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for helping President Donald Trump push the false claim that he actually won the 2020 presidential election.
While appearing on CNN, Clyburn expressed outrage that Graham was going along with Trump's scheme to pressure lawmakers in the state of Georgia to call a special session to overturn the 2020 election results.
"Get a grip!" Clyburn fumed. "I think he's lost grip on reality!"
He then explained that there was no way that the majority of American voters who backed President-elect Joe Biden this year will simply sit by while the GOP overturns the election they worked so hard to win.
2020 Election
‘Everything that Trump calls a hoax is real’: Russian dissident
Appearing on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Tuesday morning, Russian dissident Garry Kasparov ripped into Donald Trump for the damage he has done to the U.S., saying the president is nothing more than an unrepentant liar.
Speaking with co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, the former world chess champion cited a column he wrote for the New York Daily News where he stated, "Trump is using his last weeks in office to focus on a real crisis. No, not the surging pandemic that is now killing around 3,000 Americans per day. The only crisis Trump cares about is how to make more money from his position, and his fundraising is in a higher gear now than before the election, surely a first in American history. It’s hard to feel sorry for the suckers making these donations, including major donors who see it as an investment in controlling a Trump-led GOP in the coming years. The hundreds of millions of dollars Trump is raising for his PAC can be used largely at his discretion."