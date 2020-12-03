Ghislaine Maxwell’s federal prison hit with major COVID outbreak — and it may help her get bail: report

Coronavirus is surging at the federal prison in Brooklyn holding Ghislaine Maxwell, the NY Daily News reported Thursday.
“Confirmed COVID cases have skyrocketed at Brooklyn’s federal jail, with 55 new cases confirmed between Tuesday and Thursday, according to numbers obtained by the Daily News. The Metropolitan Detention Center, home to high-profile inmates like Ghislaine Maxwell, had a total of 25 confirmed cases since March as of Tuesday, but now has a total of 80 cases, according to the most recent numbers compiled by the Bureau of Prison and shared with The News,” the tabloid reported.
While jail staff are required to get their own tests, 49 staff have tested positive.
“The outbreak could point to an explanation why MDC’s most high-profile inmate, Ghislaine Maxwell, seeks to reargue why she should receive bail. The accused madam for Jeffrey Epstein, who recently went into quarantine after a jail staffer in her unit tested positive for coronavirus, has argued the restrictions she faces make it difficult to prepare for trial,” the NY Daily News reported. “The reasons for her renewed bail application have been kept under seal but her attorneys have demanded Warden Heriberto Tellez explain to the court the reasons for her harsh confinement. The high number of positive COVID-19 tests is likely to cause a flurry of applications for release from the jail, as has happened at other jails and prisons with coronavirus outbreaks, like FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey.”
Read the full report.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.