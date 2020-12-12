Giuliani is likely behind the latest Hunter Biden fiasco — which raises questions about the credibility of it
President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani reportedly met with the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) agents in Delaware who were investigating Hunter Biden’s finances while President-elect Joe Biden was on the campaign trail.
Now, more questions are looming about the FBI. An editorial published by The New York Times lays out how the latest Pittsburgh inquiry raises questions about politicization among FBI agents.
While Hunter Biden did admit that there is a current tax investigation underway, there is speculation that the entire basis of the latest investigation stems from Giuliani’s farfetched attempts to throw a curveball at the Democratic presidential candidate prior to Election Day.
It has been reported that U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr personally requested for top Pittsburgh federal prosecutor Scott Brady to review the investigative material Giuliani had gathered on the Biden family. Back in January, Brady met with Giuliani for nearly four hours to discuss the findings.
Due to the election and Giuliani’s affiliation with Trump, the meeting is said to have “raised alarms within the F.B.I. and the Justice Department.” There were also concerns about the politicization of the bureau in the middle of an election year.
Mr. Giuliani had served as Mr. Trump’s attack dog during the Russia investigation before becoming the face of an effort to tarnish Hunter Biden during President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s campaign. If Mr. Brady’s investigation became public, the agents feared that the F.B.I. could be drawn into a politically toxic battle in the midst of the presidential election, just as it was in 2016.
Giuliani’s track record before and after the election has also been a factor taken into consideration which raises questions about the credibility of the latest investigation.
Mr. Giuliani had tried to promote scrutiny of Hunter Biden’s work for Burisma, which had been mired in a corruption scandal. He accused Joseph R. Biden Jr. of corruptly pushing for the ouster of Ukraine’s top prosecutor, who had been investigating Burisma, as a favor to his son while he was vice president. No evidence of wrongdoing by the president-elect has emerged.
As of Saturday, Dec. 12, Hunter Biden has not been charged with any financial crimes.
2020 Election
Trump warned by his former attorney he would be playing a ‘dangerous game’ if he pardons his kids
Appearing on MSNBC with host Alex Witt, former Donald Trump attorney and "fixer" Michael Cohen cautioned the president against handing his three children -- Ivanka, Don Jr and Eric -- a preemptive presidential pardon before le leaves office by saying it could open the door to having them testify against him.
After watching video of New York Attorney General Letitia James telling an ABC host that she fully expects the president to pardon his kids, resign and then have Vice President Mike Pence pardon him after assuming power, Cohen suggested Trump would be making a big mistake.
"Do you see him stepping down just before that in time to be issued a pardon as Letitia James is thinking, pardons for his children from federal crimes?" host Witt asked.
2020 Election
WATCH: Trump rally crowd boos Charlie Kirk and Ben Shapiro before chanting ‘Destroy the GOP’
Supporters of Donald Trump turned on the Republican Party at a rally in held in Washington, DC on Saturday.
A speaker with a bullhorn on a makeshift stage urged far-right provocateur Nick Fuentes to take the stage.
"And this kid, believe me, everyone has thrown him under the bus," the speaker said.
"Charlie Kirk," the speaker listed by name -- to boos from the crowd. "Ben Shapiro, the original never-Trumper. We hate Ben Shapiro!"
Fuentes then took the stage.
"At the first Million MAGA March, we promised that if the GOP would not do everything in their power to keep Trump in office, then we would destroy the GOP," Fuentes. "And as we gather here in Washington, DC for a second Million MAGA March, we're done making promises. It has to happen now, we are going to destroy the GOP."
2020 Election
GOP lawmakers ‘sick of Trump’s gripes’ as he goes missing in action during his final days: report
On Saturday, POLITICO reported that outgoing President Donald Trump — consumed by his obsession with overturning the election — is missing from the negotiations over a new round of COVID-19 relief in Congress — and GOP lawmakers are getting tired of it.
"Republicans are sick of the gripes, the Supreme Court is summarily dismissing his arguments, and the nation’s governing apparatus is preparing for Joe Biden's presidency," reported Anna Palmer and Jake Sherman.