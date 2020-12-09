Giuliani says he was treated by Trump’s physician and received same COVID cocktail as the president – how?
He is not an elected official and serves no public or government function but Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, says when he tested positive for COVID-19 Trump’s physician treated him and he received the same course of treatment – not commonly available to most Americans – as the President himself.
Throughout the pandemic there have been numerous reports of celebrities, sports stars, the wealthy and the well-connected getting priority access to coronavirus testing, but now it appears that President Trump is facilitating access to experimental but life-saving drugs for his friends.
“The minute I took the cocktail,” Giuliani said when he called into his own radio show Tuesday, “I felt 100% better,” Business Insider reports.
The COVID-19 cocktail has not been widely available to the general public. It reportedly includes Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody therapy, which was approved for emergency use less than three weeks ago.
“His doctor sent me here, talked me into it,” Giuliani said, adding he was given “exactly” the same cocktail President Trump received, according to CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz.
“I didn’t really want to go to the hospital and he said don’t be stupid, we can get it over in three days if we send you to the hospital.”
He also “claimed he was not aware of its high cost or lack of availability to the general public.”
Giuliani, who is 76-years old, “said he felt 10 years younger after receiving some of the same drugs taken by Trump when the president contracted COVID-19 in October,” US News added.
Talking Points Memo‘s Josh Kovensky reports the drugs that make up the cocktail Trump and Giuliani took are “in extremely short supply.”
“Monoclonal antibodies, which medical science generally agrees are the best shot at an effective treatment for the disease, are expensive and rare. One Florida hospital reported that its phone lines have been ‘bombarded’ by people wanting the drug.”
“What’s more,” Kovensky adds, “all of the doses in circulation currently belong to the U.S. government.”
The former New York City mayor who has traveled the country in recent weeks promoting a farcical circus act of conspiracy theories in an attempt to overturn the election results while getting smacked down in the nation’s court, is said to be leaving the hospital on Wednesday. He was admitted Sunday, despite suggesting he had only minor symptoms.
Kovensky asks the question many likely are wondering about: “is the President using the perks of his office to grant his friends medical help?”
COVID-19
Giuliani says he was treated by Trump’s physician and received same COVID cocktail as the president – how?
He is not an elected official and serves no public or government function but Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, says when he tested positive for COVID-19 Trump's physician treated him and he received the same course of treatment – not commonly available to most Americans – as the President himself.
Throughout the pandemic there have been numerous reports of celebrities, sports stars, the wealthy and the well-connected getting priority access to coronavirus testing, but now it appears that President Trump is facilitating access to experimental but life-saving drugs for his friends.
COVID-19
New York expects first vaccine doses within days
New York is expected to receive its first doses of the coronavirus vaccine as early as this weekend, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.
Cuomo said he expected the US Food and Drug Administration to grant emergency authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech jab on Thursday, paving the way for delivery.
"We expect delivery of 170,000 doses as soon as this weekend," Cuomo said.
"First priority will be for nursing home residents and staff and high-risk hospital workers," he added.
The FDA announced on Tuesday that the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective, raising expectations the regulator is poised to grant emergency approval.
COVID-19
Idaho official blames GOP after ‘armed protesters’ threaten her kids: ‘Take a hard look at what you’ve become’
A county commissioner in Idaho on Wednesday blamed Republican leaders after people opposing COVID-19 safety measures frightened her children.
Ada County Commissioner Diana Lachiondo was forced to abruptly leave a Board of Health meeting on Tuesday because her home had been surrounded.
“My 12-year-old son is home by himself right now, and there are protesters banging outside the door,” she told health officials at the time.
Lachiondo suggested in a series of tweets on Wednesday that Republicans had incited the event.