Giuliani’s star ‘election fraud’ witness says ‘the Obamas funded that Wuhan lab to make COVID’: report
Mellissa Carone, Rudy Giuliani’s “star” witness during the Michigan state legislature “hearing” on non-existent election fraud has been widely mocked – so much so “Saturday Night Live” parodied her in its cold open last week.
The Daily Beast reports, “In her first interview since going viral—and getting lambasted by Saturday Night Live—Michigan IT contractor and ‘voter fraud’ ‘witness’ Mellissa Carone insisted to Inside Edition that she was not intoxicated during her ‘hearing’ with Rudy Giuliani last week.”
“I wasn’t drunk,” Carone said. “I would swear under oath that I wasn’t drunk.” As for the waves of criticism she’s received for her incoherent performance, she said she’s “not hurt,” explaining: “That’s my personality.”
Mellissa Carone is now talking to right wing media, including Sarah Palin’s website, where she shared her thoughts on the election and the coronavirus pandemic.
“Carone doesn’t mince words,” Sarah Palin dot com reports. “While she’s been called ‘a drunk’ and ‘stupid’ by the basement dwellers, this mother of a four-year old and a four-month old keeps telling her story with a smile.”
“This is what they do to Trump,” Carone said. It’s not going to work with me. I won’t back down because I am very religious and I know God is watching over me. This started with COVID. The Obamas funded that Wuhan lab to make COVID. Then the impeachment process. They’ve used every avenue possible to cheat, they used Dominion. Dominion software was created to cheat. I have a binder from Dominion that proves this. There’s so much more that will be exposed.”
And despite spending last week sharing a table with Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis – who both tested positive for coronavirus – she’s not concerned, nor is she self-isolating.
Inside Edition says that Mellissa Carone is defying a county health mandate and refusing to go into quarantine.
“I’m not concerned at all,” she says, after prolonged exposure to both Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis.https://t.co/BqDBrBPm7y pic.twitter.com/28dWSeZdWo
— Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) December 8, 2020
Carone is resolute in her beliefs, which she says were forged in the private schools she attended.
“Trump won in a landslide,” said Carone. “We are going to prove it.”
She is not backing down, and warns she has a lot more valuable information.
“They’re scared because I have too much,” Carone said. “They’re scared of what I have. What is coming out next week is crazy. I found it all.”
2020 Election
‘This is deranged’: Observers shocked as Trump unleashes another ‘insane’ election rant
President Donald Trump on Wednesday unleashed a bizarre and reality-free rant about the 2020 election that left observers stunned.
In a tweet, the president argued that it was "impossible" for him to lose the 2020 race to President-elect Joe Biden even though he did lose it by more than 7 million votes nationwide and by 74 votes in the electoral college.
"We will soon be learning about the word 'courage', and saving our Country," the president wrote. "I received hundreds of thousands of legal votes more, in all of the Swing States, than did my opponent. ALL Data taken after the vote says that it was impossible for me to lose, unless FIXED!"
2020 Election
Michael Flynn goes after Obama: ‘He should have been afraid of me and he still should be afraid’
Disgraced Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn on Wednesday asserted that former President Barack Obama should be afraid of him.
During an interview on Fox Business, host Maria Bartiromo asked Flynn why Obama had warned President Donald Trump about him before the 2017 inauguration.
"So imagine the transition of the entire country, the United States of America, and here you have this sort of transition conversation between two incoming and outgoing presidents and they mention two people: dear leader Kim Jong Un and Gen. Michael Flynn," Flynn complained. "I'm public enemy number one. One of these days, I would like somebody to pin him down and ask him."
2020 Election
Republicans are already exploiting Trump supporters’ incoherent rage to sabotage Biden
Right after this year's election, Politico sponsored a 2020 Voters Priority survey that showed just how shockingly divided the country really is. On virtually every issue, Republicans and Democrats are polar opposites, with eight out of 10 respondents claiming to have "lost respect for the other side" and nearly 75% of respondents saying they cannot trust members of the other party. A majority of survey respondents even said they wouldn't want their child to marry someone from the opposing party, that they wouldn't hire someone from the other party and that they believed the other party was literally ruining the country. In this poll, as in earlier surveys, 79% of Trump voters refuse to accept the result of the election, agreeing that "illegal voting and fraud stole this election." More than half of Trump voters even claim that their own vote was not accurately counted.