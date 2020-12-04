Quantcast
Giuliani’s star witness in election challenge recently got off probation for ‘computer crime’: report

Published

23 mins ago

on

A star witness in President Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election just recently got off probation for committing a “computer crime,” the Daily Mail reports.

Mellissa Carone was sentenced to 12 months probation in September of 2019 for the crime with took place the year before. Carone struck a deal with prosecutors who dropped a first-degree obscenity charge against her.

Carone became a viral story after she appeared as a key witness in the Trump campaign’s Michigan voter fraud claims.

“Everything that happened at that TCF Center was fraud,” she said, when appearing on December 2 in front of a Michigan House oversight committee. “Every single thing.”

“I have 19 things in my affidavit. I was at the TCF Center for 27 hours. I am a mother, I have two children, and I have two degrees,” Carone said in a video that was shared by President Trump on Twitter. “I don’t know any woman in the world that would write an affidavit under oath just to write it. You can go to prison for this. So anyways, I want to make this very clear. My, I was initially supposed to work at the Detroit Department of Elections building. That was an order by my manager … part-owner of Dominion. I have it all in emails. … I was trained on the adjudication and tabulation process. … I know for a fact there was illegal activity going on there. People have pictures of people carrying ballots out of that place.”

Before her testimony, Carone gave interviews to right-leaning media where she claimed ballots were being smuggled inside food vans. Her claims even seemed to spark confusion in Fox Business host Lou Dobbs.


