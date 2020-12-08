Giuliani’s star witness Mellissa Carone served probation after sex video plea deal
DETROIT — A Michigan woman who served as a witness for Rudy Giuliani during a legislative hearing in Lansing last week was until recently on probation stemming from a case in which she was accused of sending sex videos to her fiancé’s ex-wife. Mellissa Carone, 33, of Grosse Pointe Woods is a supporter of President Donald Trump who delivered colorful testimony Wednesday claiming mass voter fraud in Detroit without evidence. Her testimony about her time working as an information technology contractor for Dominion Voting Systems on election night prompted a spoof by “Saturday Night Live” over the…
Latest Headlines
All-electric 2021 GMC Hummer sells out in 10 minutes despite $112K price
Want a 2021 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1? Get in line. The all-electric pickup sold out in 10 minutes despite its price tag that tops $100,000, just as the automaker is preparing to start winter testing of it, said Duncan Aldred, GMC vice president. Aldred declined to say how many Edition 1's have been ordered, but said, "It is a highly sought-after vehicle. The customers want the vehicle just as soon as possible. Of the people who reserved another Hummer EV vehicle, about half of them said if a first edition becomes available, we'd like that vehicle." The Hummer EV is now at GM's proving grounds i... (more…)
Breaking Banner
Arizona GOP urges Republicans to ‘give their lives’ to keep Trump in office: ‘Die for something’
In Arizona — one of the states that President-elect Joe Biden won — Republican Gov. Ducey is being slammed as a RINO by far-right Trump supporters for certifying the state's 2020 election results and acknowledging Biden, not President Donald Trump, as the winner. Some Arizona Republicans are continuing to claim, without evidence, that Trump was robbed of a victory in that state by widespread voter fraud. And one source of pro-Trump conspiracy theories in Arizona, BuzzFeed reporter Paul McLeod notes, is the Arizona GOP's Twitter account — where extremists are saying that they're willing to die for Trump if necessary.
2020 Election
Trump derails vaccine summit with lie-filled election rant: ‘We were rewarded with a victory’
President Donald Trump on Tuesday used a White House vaccine summit to push for the 2020 election to be overturned.
At the Operation Warp Speed event, NBC correspondent Peter Alexander asked the president why President-elect Joe Biden's team had not been invited.
Trump responded by repeating falsehoods about the 2020 election.
"We're going to have to see who the next administration is," Trump said. "Because we won in those swing states and there was terrible things that went on. So we're going to have see who the next administration is."
"Hopefully the next administration will be the Trump administration because you can't steal hundreds of thousands of votes, you can't have fraud and deception and all of the things that they did and then slightly win a swing state," he continued. "All of the things we've done and we were rewarded with a victory. Now let's see whether or not somebody has the courage, whether it's a legislator or legislatures or whether it's a justice of the Supreme Court or a number of justices of the Supreme Court."