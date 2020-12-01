GOP chair threatens to end election hearing over angry Trump supporters who ‘can’t control themselves’
Michigan state Sen. Ed McBroom (R) threatened to adjourn an election hearing on Tuesday after President Donald Trump’s supporters became rowdy.
In video captured by journalist Brendan Gutenschwager, Trump supporters outside the Senate Oversight Committee could be heard yelling, “Do your job!”
McBroom stopped the hearing to plead for someone to control the crowd.
“If there is somebody here who has some credibility with the crowd and has the opportunity to share with them that their disorderly and disrupting what we’re trying to accomplish, I’d appreciate if you would take the time to do that,” the chairman said. “Otherwise, I’ll be forced to adjourn the meeting.”
At that point, a woman in the audience stood up to admonish McBroom.
“We’ll continue,” the senator replied. “We’re not stopping the meeting at this point. We’re just suggesting that somebody suggest to the audience outside that they’re disrupting the meeting in here and we’ll cease if they can’t control themselves.”
Soon after McBroom’s remarks, former state Sen. Patrick Colbeck (R) was seen trying to calm the crowd.
Watch the video clips below.
“Do your job!” Trump supporters are outside the windows chanting to the members of the Senate committee inside the hearing #Lansing #Michigan #MichiganHearing #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/HZ9oGngAh1
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) December 1, 2020
Senator Ed McBroom threatens to adjourn the meeting if someone doesn’t control the crowd outside #Lansing #Michigan #MichiganHearing #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/0mJ0MbJeSL
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) December 1, 2020
Former Michigan Senator Patrick Colbeck speaks to the crowd outside, encouraging them to tone down the protest to prevent the Oversight Committee Chairman from adjourning the meeting #MichiganHearing #Michigan #Lansing #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/bnpCOsKhkG
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) December 1, 2020
2020 Election
If there was really fraud the FBI would be raiding polling places: NBC reporter Ken Dilanian
Much to President Donald Trump's chagrin, his attorney general, Bill Barr, told the Associated Press in an interview that there Justice Department has not been able to find any voter fraud in the 2020 election. Trump has spent the last several weeks alleging that massive voter fraud took place in Pennsylvania, Nevada, Michigan and Arizona, all states where President-elect Joe Biden won.
"How much longer can this be sustainable in terms of the apparatus surrounding the president?" asked MSNBC's Katy Tur. "I know he only has a few days left or a couple of dozen days left, but it's still very detrimental and dangerous."
2020 Election
GOP chair threatens to end election hearing over angry Trump supporters who ‘can’t control themselves’
Michigan state Sen. Ed McBroom (R) threatened to adjourn an election hearing on Tuesday after President Donald Trump's supporters became rowdy.
In video captured by journalist Brendan Gutenschwager, Trump supporters outside the Senate Oversight Committee could be heard yelling, "Do your job!"
McBroom stopped the hearing to plead for someone to control the crowd.
"If there is somebody here who has some credibility with the crowd and has the opportunity to share with them that their disorderly and disrupting what we're trying to accomplish, I'd appreciate if you would take the time to do that," the chairman said. "Otherwise, I'll be forced to adjourn the meeting."
2020 Election
Sidney Powell says that the certification of voting machines was undated — but she cropped out the date
President Donald Trump's former lawyer Sidney Powell has struck again. Another of her legal filings neglected the proper research to justify the allegations.
In a suit she filed in Michigan Monday, Powell cited "more than 100 percent of the votes" that she said President-elect Joe Biden got in Edison County, Michigan. Someone can't get more than 100 percent of the vote. Also, there's no Edison County in Michigan.