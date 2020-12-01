GOP chair threatens to end election hearing over angry Trump supporters who ‘can’t control themselves’

Michigan state Sen. Ed McBroom (R) threatened to adjourn an election hearing on Tuesday after President Donald Trump’s supporters became rowdy.

In video captured by journalist Brendan Gutenschwager, Trump supporters outside the Senate Oversight Committee could be heard yelling, “Do your job!”

McBroom stopped the hearing to plead for someone to control the crowd.

“If there is somebody here who has some credibility with the crowd and has the opportunity to share with them that their disorderly and disrupting what we’re trying to accomplish, I’d appreciate if you would take the time to do that,” the chairman said. “Otherwise, I’ll be forced to adjourn the meeting.”

At that point, a woman in the audience stood up to admonish McBroom.

“We’ll continue,” the senator replied. “We’re not stopping the meeting at this point. We’re just suggesting that somebody suggest to the audience outside that they’re disrupting the meeting in here and we’ll cease if they can’t control themselves.”

Soon after McBroom’s remarks, former state Sen. Patrick Colbeck (R) was seen trying to calm the crowd.

Watch the video clips below.

“Do your job!” Trump supporters are outside the windows chanting to the members of the Senate committee inside the hearing #Lansing #Michigan #MichiganHearing #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/HZ9oGngAh1 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) December 1, 2020

Former Michigan Senator Patrick Colbeck speaks to the crowd outside, encouraging them to tone down the protest to prevent the Oversight Committee Chairman from adjourning the meeting #MichiganHearing #Michigan #Lansing #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/bnpCOsKhkG — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) December 1, 2020