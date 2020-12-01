Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP chair threatens to end election hearing over angry Trump supporters who ‘can’t control themselves’

Published

34 mins ago

on

Trump supporters rally outside Michigan Senate hearing (Twitter/screen grab)

Michigan state Sen. Ed McBroom (R) threatened to adjourn an election hearing on Tuesday after President Donald Trump’s supporters became rowdy.

In video captured by journalist Brendan Gutenschwager, Trump supporters outside the Senate Oversight Committee could be heard yelling, “Do your job!”

McBroom stopped the hearing to plead for someone to control the crowd.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If there is somebody here who has some credibility with the crowd and has the opportunity to share with them that their disorderly and disrupting what we’re trying to accomplish, I’d appreciate if you would take the time to do that,” the chairman said. “Otherwise, I’ll be forced to adjourn the meeting.”

At that point, a woman in the audience stood up to admonish McBroom.

“We’ll continue,” the senator replied. “We’re not stopping the meeting at this point. We’re just suggesting that somebody suggest to the audience outside that they’re disrupting the meeting in here and we’ll cease if they can’t control themselves.”

Soon after McBroom’s remarks, former state Sen. Patrick Colbeck (R) was seen trying to calm the crowd.

Watch the video clips below.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

If there was really fraud the FBI would be raiding polling places: NBC reporter Ken Dilanian

Published

25 mins ago

on

December 1, 2020

By

Much to President Donald Trump's chagrin, his attorney general, Bill Barr, told the Associated Press in an interview that there Justice Department has not been able to find any voter fraud in the 2020 election. Trump has spent the last several weeks alleging that massive voter fraud took place in Pennsylvania, Nevada, Michigan and Arizona, all states where President-elect Joe Biden won.

"How much longer can this be sustainable in terms of the apparatus surrounding the president?" asked MSNBC's Katy Tur. "I know he only has a few days left or a couple of dozen days left, but it's still very detrimental and dangerous."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

GOP chair threatens to end election hearing over angry Trump supporters who ‘can’t control themselves’

Published

33 mins ago

on

December 1, 2020

By

Michigan state Sen. Ed McBroom (R) threatened to adjourn an election hearing on Tuesday after President Donald Trump's supporters became rowdy.

In video captured by journalist Brendan Gutenschwager, Trump supporters outside the Senate Oversight Committee could be heard yelling, "Do your job!"

McBroom stopped the hearing to plead for someone to control the crowd.

"If there is somebody here who has some credibility with the crowd and has the opportunity to share with them that their disorderly and disrupting what we're trying to accomplish, I'd appreciate if you would take the time to do that," the chairman said. "Otherwise, I'll be forced to adjourn the meeting."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Sidney Powell says that the certification of voting machines was undated — but she cropped out the date

Published

48 mins ago

on

December 1, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's former lawyer Sidney Powell has struck again. Another of her legal filings neglected the proper research to justify the allegations.

In a suit she filed in Michigan Monday, Powell cited "more than 100 percent of the votes" that she said President-elect Joe Biden got in Edison County, Michigan. Someone can't get more than 100 percent of the vote. Also, there's no Edison County in Michigan.

Continue Reading
 
 