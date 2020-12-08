GOP conference call erupts after lawmaker floats condemning Republicans who ask Trump to concede
A phone call among Republicans in the House of Representatives devolved into bitter infighting after one GOP lawmaker floated a resolution that would formally condemn any Republican who called on President Donald Trump to concede the 2020 presidential election.
The Washington Post reports that the controversy started when Rep. Alex Mooney (R-WV) pitched a resolution during the call that would condemn “any member who calls upon President Trump to concede prematurely before these investigations are complete.”
According to the Post’s sources, many members of the House Freedom Caucus voice support for the measure, while more moderate members strongly objected to it.
Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH), who has recognized President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, reportedly said that “it’s not the job of the conference to tell members how to think or what to say.”
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) similarly told the conference call that he opposed the measure while also saying, “This is America.”
It’s been just over a month since Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 election, which he won by 74 votes in the electoral college and by more than 7 million votes in the nationwide popular vote.
