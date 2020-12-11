Quantcast
GOP congressman Devin Nunes says he has tested positive for COVID-19

Published

2 mins ago

on

Devin Nunes appears on Fox News (screen grab)

Speaking to radio station KMJNOW this Friday, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) says he has tested positive for the coronavirus, Axios reports.

Nunes is now among the over two-dozen House members to have contracted the virus.

December 11, 2020

2020 Election

Trump argues the 'American people will win' if the Supreme Court overturns the 2020 election

Published

14 mins ago

on

December 11, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Friday tried out a new argument for overturning the 2020 presidential election results.

Trump and 126 GOP members of Congress are urging the Supreme Court to overturn the will of the voters in four states so that Trump can remain in office despite losing the presidential election.

President-elect Joe Biden won the election, winning 306 Electoral Votes to Trump's 232.

According to The Washington Post, Biden won 7,060,412 more votes than Trump.

Republican efforts to overturn the will of the voters have been harshly criticized, but Trump on Friday attempted to say that overturning the express wishes of Americans would actually be a win for the people.

Breaking Banner

Conservative Supreme Court justices aren’t rescuing Donald Trump the way he expected: op-ed

Published

20 mins ago

on

December 11, 2020

By

Writing in The Independent this Friday, columnist Andrew Feinberg says that despite President Trump's legal team racking up an "unprecedented string of more than 50 losses before some of the most conservative jurists in America," he still thinks the Supreme Court will overturn the results of the 2020 election.

But according to legal experts and some of the White House's top lawyers, "his confidence stems from a fundamental misunderstanding, bordering on a delusion, about the 418 men and women who’ve been named to the bench by Republican presidents," Feinberg writes.

Trump addition of conservative judges to the Court has been less about ideology and more about an "insurance policy" to help him carry about his agenda. But as Feinberg points out, the judges who’ve rejected the Trump campaign's multiple attempts to overturn election results in swing states are known to be some of the most conservative.

