GOP congressman Devin Nunes says he has tested positive for COVID-19
Published 2 mins ago
on
Published2 mins ago
on
Speaking to radio station KMJNOW this Friday, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) says he has tested positive for the coronavirus, Axios reports.
Nunes is now among the over two-dozen House members to have contracted the virus.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Breaking Banner
GOP congressman Devin Nunes says he has tested positive for COVID-19
Published1 min ago
onDecember 11, 2020
Speaking to radio station KMJNOW this Friday, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) says he has tested positive for the coronavirus, Axios reports.
Nunes is now among the over two-dozen House members to have contracted the virus.
2020 Election
Trump argues the ‘American people will win’ if the Supreme Court overturns the 2020 election
Published14 mins ago
onDecember 11, 2020
ByBob Brigham
President Donald Trump on Friday tried out a new argument for overturning the 2020 presidential election results.
Trump and 126 GOP members of Congress are urging the Supreme Court to overturn the will of the voters in four states so that Trump can remain in office despite losing the presidential election.
President-elect Joe Biden won the election, winning 306 Electoral Votes to Trump's 232.
According to The Washington Post, Biden won 7,060,412 more votes than Trump.
Republican efforts to overturn the will of the voters have been harshly criticized, but Trump on Friday attempted to say that overturning the express wishes of Americans would actually be a win for the people.
Breaking Banner
Conservative Supreme Court justices aren’t rescuing Donald Trump the way he expected: op-ed
Published20 mins ago
onDecember 11, 2020
Writing in The Independent this Friday, columnist Andrew Feinberg says that despite President Trump's legal team racking up an "unprecedented string of more than 50 losses before some of the most conservative jurists in America," he still thinks the Supreme Court will overturn the results of the 2020 election.
But according to legal experts and some of the White House's top lawyers, "his confidence stems from a fundamental misunderstanding, bordering on a delusion, about the 418 men and women who’ve been named to the bench by Republican presidents," Feinberg writes.
Trump addition of conservative judges to the Court has been less about ideology and more about an "insurance policy" to help him carry about his agenda. But as Feinberg points out, the judges who’ve rejected the Trump campaign's multiple attempts to overturn election results in swing states are known to be some of the most conservative.