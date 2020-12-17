GOP congressman who once shouted ‘you lie’ during Obama address tests positive for Covid

U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, a Republican of South Carolina, has tested positive for coronavirus, just hours after he addressed Congress on Wednesday in a speech praising President Donald Trump for the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Earlier this evening I learned that I have tested positive for COVID-19,” Wilson said in a statement, as The Daily Beast reports. “Thankfully I feel fine and do not have any symptoms.” He says he is quarantining.
ADVERTISEMENT
Congressman Wilson is best known for his September, 2009 outburst during a joint session of Congress. As President Barack Obama was speaking about the Affordable Care Act in an effort to get it passed, Wilson shouted “You lie!”
Some members of Congress gasped. It was a breach of congressional decorum and an act of such disrespect that Wilson received a rare reprimand. Some had called for his censure or even ouster.
It is not known if Wilson, who is now 73, was wearing a facemask during his speech Wednesday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tightened rules on them.
Here is Wilson’s outburst 11 years ago. Notice how President Obama handled it, and note the look on now-President-elect Joe Biden’s face.
ADVERTISEMENT
He later says he apologized to President Obama, but excused his own outburst by claiming “my whole life has been built around civility.”
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, a Republican of South Carolina, has tested positive for coronavirus, just hours after he addressed Congress on Wednesday in a speech praising President Donald Trump for the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Earlier this evening I learned that I have tested positive for COVID-19,” Wilson said in a statement, as The Daily Beast reports. “Thankfully I feel fine and do not have any symptoms.” He says he is quarantining.
According to a report from The Guardian, Dutch prosecutors have confirmed that President Trump’s Twitter account was hacked in October -- "despite denials from Washington and the company, but said the 'ethical hacker' would not face charges."
According to The Guardian, the hacker, Victor Gevers, simply guessed Trump's password to get into his account. Gevers says he guessed the was “maga2020!”
Dutch prosecutors based their findings on an investigation by the police specialist cyber unit, called Team High-tech Crime.