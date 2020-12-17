Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP lawmaker apologizes for racist tweet mocking Wyoming’s first Black sheriff

Published

11 mins ago

on

Wyoming state Rep. Cyrus Western (Image via Facebook).

According to the Casper Star-Tribune, a Republican state representative in Wyoming has apologized following a racist tweet responding to the appointment of the first Black sheriff in state history.

“Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Sheridan, said he has since called newly appointed Albany County Sheriff Aaron Appelhans — a Black man — to apologize after replying on Twitter to an article about Appelhans’ appointment with a GIF depicting actor Cleavon Little asking, ‘Where the white women at?'” reported Nick Reynolds. “The clip is from the satirical Mel Brooks film ‘Blazing Saddles.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

Western, who was first elected in 2018 to represent Sheridan County, followed up with a public statement of his apology on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The line in the movie — which is now hailed as an anti-racist classic — evoked by Western played on a racist trope of a sexually aggressive Black man pursuing a white woman perpetuated in propaganda spread throughout the U.S. during the Jim Crow Era,” the article noted. “While still played upon in popular media, the trope is not a harmless one, contributing to a narrative that fueled lynchings of Black people throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, most notably the teenaged Emmett Till in Mississippi in 1955.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

New Alabama GOP senator implies he will challenge the Electoral College results on the Senate floor

Published

1 min ago

on

December 17, 2020

By

After President Donald Trump lost so overwhelmingly at the ballot box, some members of Congress are ready to wage an internal government war to fight for him.

One such Republican is newly elected Alabama Republican Tommy Tuberville. Speaking at a campaign rally in Georgia, Tuberville told supporters that because Trump lost it was time to act.

"Folks, we got to grab a hold and hold on. We have no choice. Listen to me now. We have no choice but to win this election. They're going to try to steal it. They're going to try to buy it. They're going to tdo everything they can to lie, cheat, and steal to win this election. Like they did in the presidential election. It's impossible. It is impossible what happened. But we're going to get that all corrected. I'm gonna tell you: don't give up on [President Trump]. Don't give up on him."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP lawmaker apologizes for racist tweet mocking Wyoming’s first Black sheriff

Published

10 mins ago

on

December 17, 2020

By

According to the Casper Star-Tribune, a Republican state representative in Wyoming has apologized following a racist tweet responding to the appointment of the first Black sheriff in state history.

"Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Sheridan, said he has since called newly appointed Albany County Sheriff Aaron Appelhans — a Black man — to apologize after replying on Twitter to an article about Appelhans’ appointment with a GIF depicting actor Cleavon Little asking, 'Where the white women at?'" reported Nick Reynolds. "The clip is from the satirical Mel Brooks film 'Blazing Saddles.'"

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump’s stunning incompetence ended up saving democracy — the next time we might not be so lucky: Richard Painter

Published

22 mins ago

on

December 17, 2020

By

Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election was (once again) confirmed by the Electoral College on Monday. Congress will meet in early January to certify Biden's victory, and on Jan. 20 he will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.

This article was originally published at Salon

Donald Trump has been vanquished — but unfortunately, either does not believe that or refuses to admit it. As some general, somewhere, once observed in a war long forgotten, it is hard to truly defeat an enemy who does not know he has been beaten.

Continue Reading
 
 

Happy Holidays!

As a special thank you from all of us at Raw, we're offering Raw Story ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week. Now 'til Dec. 31st.

The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE