Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP senator knows Trump lost but thinks it would be ‘political suicide’ to admit it: report

Published

15 mins ago

on

Donald Trump during a White House press conference. (Screenshot)

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) is still spouting conspiracy theories about the election being “stolen” from President Donald Trump — but according to one former Wisconsin Republican official, Johnson understands that Trump lost.

Mark Becker, the former Chairman of the Brown County Republican Party, writes at The Bulwark that he had a conversation with Johnson after the election in which the senator acknowledged Trump’s defeat.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Johnson said that he was loath to admit it publicly because of the strong support the president had received from Wisconsin GOP voters, despite the fact that the president narrowly lost the state this year.

Or as Becker writes, Johnson believes contradicting Trump in public would be tantamount to “political suicide.”

“Our discussion was mostly based in reality,” writes Becker. “The senator understands Joe Biden’s victory. The problem is he refuses to live in that reality publicly, because of political considerations.”

Read the whole piece here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

GOP senator knows Trump lost but thinks it would be ‘political suicide’ to admit it: report

Published

15 mins ago

on

December 2, 2020

By

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) is still spouting conspiracy theories about the election being "stolen" from President Donald Trump -- but according to one former Wisconsin Republican official, Johnson understands that Trump lost.

Mark Becker, the former Chairman of the Brown County Republican Party, writes at The Bulwark that he had a conversation with Johnson after the election in which the senator acknowledged Trump's defeat.

However, Johnson said that he was loath to admit it publicly because of the strong support the president had received from Wisconsin GOP voters, despite the fact that the president narrowly lost the state this year.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Whiny kid’ Trump’s tantrums over election loss getting ignored by Pennsylvania swing county voters

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 2, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election are being met with shrugs in a key Pennsylvania swing county that helped deliver the state to President-elect Joe Biden this year.

The New York Times reports that many Biden voters in Bucks County say they aren't worried about Trump's frantic efforts to get hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvania votes tossed out.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Donald Trump PAC has pocketed most of the cash he bilked from his supporters to fund election lawsuits: report

Published

3 hours ago

on

December 2, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has raised about $170 million from his aggressive fundraising campaign ostensibly aimed at fueling his baseless election challenges, but the majority of the money is actually going to the new political action committee he set up after the election, according to The New York Times.

Trump has bombarded supporters with appeals for cash as he wages a fruitless legal campaign to challenge the results of an election he lost by more than 6 million votes. But the president's attorneys have failed to back up his allegations of fraud and irregularities with any actual evidence.

Continue Reading
 
 